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Obama Bros' Beloved Iranian Heroes Dropping Like Flies: IowaHawk Calls for a Wellness Check on Ben Rhodes

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Nobody does X like Iowahawkblog and in the wake of killing major terrorist figures in Iran today, his thoughts returned to the Obama Bros who were so very enthralled with Iran (they were also obsessed with giving them money).

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All of the men they most admired are getting taken out. How will they go on?

The Obama Bros (and Obama for that matter) had no idea what they were doing, no experience in foreign relations and no overriding policy except 'anything bad for America is good'. Also, give billions to terrorists so they'll be nice or something.

Try to wrap your mind around it all.

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Oh, it was very real.

Allegedly, of course, but it wouldn't be surprising.

That's the scary part.

That is priceless cinema.

They are very good at convincing the public what is right in front of their eyes is not true. They twist reality.

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And Trump was right all along.

It won't ever happen, but it should.

True! The rest of us weren't consulted. 

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