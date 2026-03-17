Obama Bros' Beloved Iranian Heroes Dropping Like Flies: IowaHawk Calls for a Wellness Check on Ben Rhodes

Nobody does X like Iowahawkblog and in the wake of killing major terrorist figures in Iran today, his thoughts returned to the Obama Bros who were so very enthralled with Iran (they were also obsessed with giving them money).

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Need a wellness check on Ben Rhodes and the Podcast Bros https://t.co/57tlEB2B7c — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 17, 2026

All of the men they most admired are getting taken out. How will they go on?

I will leave it to future historians to explain why we let a failed grad school creative writing major and a couple of retarded campaign van drivers talk us into air dropping $2 billion in cash to a 7th century caveman terrorism cult — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 17, 2026

The Obama Bros (and Obama for that matter) had no idea what they were doing, no experience in foreign relations and no overriding policy except 'anything bad for America is good'. Also, give billions to terrorists so they'll be nice or something.

You reminded me of your classic post from 2024https://t.co/RQj0z75NyJ — Andrew Wimsatt 🖐 (@ajwimsatt) March 17, 2026

Try to wrap your mind around it all.

Ben Rhodes to nowhere. https://t.co/3UIsnB9ve0 — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) March 17, 2026

I have been in DC for 20 years (ugh) working in and around this issue set for 30 and I still can't believe the pallets of cash were real, it sounds like a fever swamp conspiracy theory, but they actually did that lol https://t.co/IwHdwNpMXG — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) March 17, 2026

Oh, it was very real.

Skimming is the only rational explanation https://t.co/qBK699MggH — Jim Beckley (@JimBeckley1) March 17, 2026

Allegedly, of course, but it wouldn't be surprising.

It's a cycle. There will be more Jimmy Carters, more Obamas in our future. https://t.co/hnby3SJGbc — Sonza the Gnome (@Sonza_the_Gnome) March 17, 2026

That's the scary part.

I have watched the video of Rhodes sitting, dumbfounded outside the convention center on the night Trump won many many times, my heart swelling with joy. — Peter Shrinks (@PShrinks) March 17, 2026

That is priceless cinema.

To be fair, the entire Left kinda works that way, and they have done extraordinarily well for themselves over the last 70 years or so.



You don't need to be good at reality when you're really good at The Narrative and use that power to seize and spend other people's money, always… — John Rylander (@JohnRylander) March 17, 2026

They are very good at convincing the public what is right in front of their eyes is not true. They twist reality.

I’m a full supporter of the idea that Obama had ties to the Egyptian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood.



It explains a lot of his policy choices. pic.twitter.com/2tbeBCSj2d — AyeAye 📝 🐒 (@AyeAyeAsk) March 17, 2026

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Ooooo BenHamas is gonna be big mad about this one. — RWF (@Rebelletrist_) March 17, 2026

Trump saw right through it back in 2015 when he campaigned on ripping up that rotten deal. He was right. — Pablo Casals (@PabloCasals) March 17, 2026

And Trump was right all along.

I won't be happy until Rhodes, Favreau and Vietor are in prison — MaTT (@matt_clarke) March 17, 2026

It won't ever happen, but it should.

They didn’t talk us into it



They just did it — More Dad than You (@XtremelyDad) March 17, 2026

True! The rest of us weren't consulted.

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