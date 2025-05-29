Holy FAIL, Batman! Tim Walz Tries Throwing SHADE at Elon Musk for Leaving Trump Admin and HELLO Backfire

As anyone who pays attention to politics knows, Elon Musk's 'job' with the Trump administration was temporary and set to expire after so many days ... which it has. Of course, the dipwads and a-holes in the lamestream media are trying to frame this as some sort of negative split between Trump and Musk:

BREAKING: Elon Musk leaves the Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government. https://t.co/zufg0NulfT — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2025

Yeah, the AP sucks. What a nasty headline. Remember when people used to think they were the epitome of journalism? No? Well, it's been a long time.

And of course, their crap headline gave crappy people like Tim Walz up ammunition to snark on Musk on X.

finally rooting out waste and abuse https://t.co/SQO9akLbMj — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 29, 2025

Which, of course, was really stupid.

Walz knows he's Walz, right?

Is this a parody account?



You literally allowed the largest fraud scheme in America to happen under your nose. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 29, 2025

The guy is a walking, talking parody ... he's just too stupid to know it.

You’re best known for:



1. Losing an election.



2. Putting tampons in elementary school boys’ bathrooms.



Let that sink in. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 29, 2025

Oof.

And yeah, let that sink in.

That effort took place in November. We eliminated you and Kamala. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 29, 2025

Good times. Heck, the best of times.

Stolen valor in no position to talk about anyone else’s failures. You failed your unit, the men and women you were supposed to lead. — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) May 29, 2025

You’ll be remembered as the worst candidate duo for president in history 😂 — Bobby Diesel (@RealSaltySlim) May 29, 2025

Something like that.

Loser says what — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) May 29, 2025

You will NEVER be president. — Matt Paulus 🇺🇸 (@mdpaulus) May 29, 2025

Just like Kamala.

Just like Hillary.

Ain't it great?

