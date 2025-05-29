Holy FAIL, Batman! Tim Walz Tries Throwing SHADE at Elon Musk for Leaving Trump Admin and HELLO Backfire

'You Good, Bro'? Gosh, Golly, Gee - Did Senate Republicans Hurt Cory Booker's...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As anyone who pays attention to politics knows, Elon Musk's 'job' with the Trump administration was temporary and set to expire after so many days ... which it has. Of course, the dipwads and a-holes in the lamestream media are trying to frame this as some sort of negative split between Trump and Musk:

Yeah, the AP sucks. What a nasty headline. Remember when people used to think they were the epitome of journalism? No? Well, it's been a long time.

And of course, their crap headline gave crappy people like Tim Walz up ammunition to snark on Musk on X.

Which, of course, was really stupid.

Walz knows he's Walz, right?

The guy is a walking, talking parody ... he's just too stupid to know it.

Oof.

And yeah, let that sink in.

Good times. Heck, the best of times.

Mayor Michelle Wu MELTS DOWN Over Attack Ads Showing the Truth About What She's Done to Boston (Watch)
Sam J.
Something like that.

Just like Kamala.

Just like Hillary.

Ain't it great?

