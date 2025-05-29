THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from God' Meme and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 29, 2025
Meme

Oh dear, Twitchy readers, especially Christians.

Seems as if we've all disappointed David French once again.

For SHAME. The nerve. How dare we displease French?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA.

He's not happy with Trump posting a BLASPHEMOUS meme.

Key word, MEME.

Take a look:

Clearly, this guy has never seen The Blues Brothers, who also happen to be on a mission from God. You know, maybe he'd be less of a bite-in-the-arse if he watched a comedy or two, just putting that out there.

Serio.

Note, we expect once French sees that we've written about him again, he'll write something about how mean we are and call this editor a bully. Again. Oh, well.

Is this a trick question?

Oooh, good question.

Explains a lot, don't you think?

============================================================

============================================================

