David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from God' Meme and LOL

Oh dear, Twitchy readers, especially Christians.

Seems as if we've all disappointed David French once again.

For SHAME. The nerve. How dare we displease French?

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

He's not happy with Trump posting a BLASPHEMOUS meme.

Key word, MEME.

Take a look:

This is incredibly dangerous --- Trump is infusing his own megalomania with delusional divine sanction. Christians should find this borderline blasphemous. Instead, all too many agree . . . and cheer. pic.twitter.com/tdMIihlfoe — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 29, 2025

Clearly, this guy has never seen The Blues Brothers, who also happen to be on a mission from God. You know, maybe he'd be less of a bite-in-the-arse if he watched a comedy or two, just putting that out there.

It’s a meme, Dave. Calm down — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 29, 2025

Serio.

Note, we expect once French sees that we've written about him again, he'll write something about how mean we are and call this editor a bully. Again. Oh, well.

Are you out of your mind — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) May 29, 2025

Is this a trick question?

Says the paid pundit who presumes to judge every other Christian’s Christianity but his own. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) May 29, 2025

Do you think you’re doing what God wants you to be doing? — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) May 29, 2025

Oooh, good question.

So you've never seen the Blues Brothers huh??? pic.twitter.com/ro5Qrz2V6r — Geary (@indiucky) May 29, 2025

Explains a lot, don't you think?

