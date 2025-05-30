EYE ROLL* X Calls BS on Jake Tapper for Trying to Make Journos the VICTIMS of 'Intimidating' Biden Admin

Jake Tapper might want to consider hiring a different crisis PR group.
Just putting that out there.
CNN’s @JakeTapper: Those smeared as right-wing conspiracists were “100% right” about Biden’s mental decline.— Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 29, 2025
“We all should, in retrospect, have been much quicker to label what we saw.
There was a reluctance to say, ‘He seems addled. He seems like maybe he can't do the job,’… pic.twitter.com/0NX453lwoC
Post continues:
... when you have the entire infrastructure of a political party saying, ‘He seems fine to us.
’I'm not excusing it. I'm just saying that White Houses intimidate people. Reporters are human. Reporters want to be able to have careers. Nobody likes being attacked.”
Awww, ok. See, guys? Journos deliberately hiding Biden's cognitive decline were the REAL victims because the White House intimidated them and they didn't want to be attacked and stuff.'
Really, bro?
"I don’t know what more we could have done.”— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 30, 2025
Woodward & Bernstein: "We asked Nixon if he did Watergate and he said no. I don’t know what more we could have done.” https://t.co/4mO51kTntq
Seriously.
Imagine telling a journalist who is even just moderate (God forbid, conservative) that it’s “not nice to be attacked.”— Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 29, 2025
That is the actual job description:
Report, get attacked. Brush it off. Report again.
You think Peter Doocy enjoyed being a one man punching bag at WH press…
If you can't deal with being 'attacked,' then maybe the job isn't for you, Jake.
If a "journalist" is afraid of being attacked for telling the truth, they are in the wrong line of work, obviously.— Dana (@OhMelodylane) May 29, 2025
so brave when you’re selling a book and realize you need to appeal outside of your demographic to actually make sales.— (Formerly) Brooklyn Mom (@graciefacelove) May 30, 2025
What good is a reporter without moral courage?— Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) May 30, 2025
If you are just a nice, non-confrontational guy who wants to get along with people, get a little store.
And here's Jake in 2024 covering for Joe and calling a WSJ story Republican propaganda.— Steve Wilson (@wilstv) May 29, 2025
(starts at .47)https://t.co/DhTtTj4KDj
We're honestly just surprised he didn't call it Russian propaganda.
This media tour is doing two things:— Leigh Ann O'Neill (@LaLONeill) May 30, 2025
a) making me nauseous with every clip I see, and
b) making me think the book money must be *really* good to make up for being morally and ethically flogged in every interview.
As we said, this is not going well.
Like, at all.
