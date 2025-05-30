EYE ROLL* X Calls BS on Jake Tapper for Trying to Make Journos the VICTIMS of 'Intimidating' Biden Admin

Jake Tapper might want to consider hiring a different crisis PR group.

Just putting that out there.

CNN’s @JakeTapper: Those smeared as right-wing conspiracists were “100% right” about Biden’s mental decline.



“We all should, in retrospect, have been much quicker to label what we saw.



There was a reluctance to say, ‘He seems addled. He seems like maybe he can't do the job,’… pic.twitter.com/0NX453lwoC — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 29, 2025

Post continues:

... when you have the entire infrastructure of a political party saying, ‘He seems fine to us. ’I'm not excusing it. I'm just saying that White Houses intimidate people. Reporters are human. Reporters want to be able to have careers. Nobody likes being attacked.”

Awww, ok. See, guys? Journos deliberately hiding Biden's cognitive decline were the REAL victims because the White House intimidated them and they didn't want to be attacked and stuff.'

Really, bro?

"I don’t know what more we could have done.”



Woodward & Bernstein: "We asked Nixon if he did Watergate and he said no. I don’t know what more we could have done.” https://t.co/4mO51kTntq — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 30, 2025

Seriously.

Imagine telling a journalist who is even just moderate (God forbid, conservative) that it’s “not nice to be attacked.”



That is the actual job description:



Report, get attacked. Brush it off. Report again.



You think Peter Doocy enjoyed being a one man punching bag at WH press… — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 29, 2025

If you can't deal with being 'attacked,' then maybe the job isn't for you, Jake.

If a "journalist" is afraid of being attacked for telling the truth, they are in the wrong line of work, obviously. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) May 29, 2025

so brave when you’re selling a book and realize you need to appeal outside of your demographic to actually make sales. — (Formerly) Brooklyn Mom (@graciefacelove) May 30, 2025

What good is a reporter without moral courage?



If you are just a nice, non-confrontational guy who wants to get along with people, get a little store. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) May 30, 2025

And here's Jake in 2024 covering for Joe and calling a WSJ story Republican propaganda.

(starts at .47)https://t.co/DhTtTj4KDj — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) May 29, 2025

We're honestly just surprised he didn't call it Russian propaganda.

This media tour is doing two things:

a) making me nauseous with every clip I see, and

b) making me think the book money must be *really* good to make up for being morally and ethically flogged in every interview. — Leigh Ann O'Neill (@LaLONeill) May 30, 2025

As we said, this is not going well.

Like, at all.

