EYE ROLL* X Calls BS on Jake Tapper for Trying to Make Journos the VICTIMS of 'Intimidating' Biden Admin

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 30, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Jake Tapper might want to consider hiring a different crisis PR group.

Just putting that out there.

Post continues:

... when you have the entire infrastructure of a political party saying, ‘He seems fine to us.

’I'm not excusing it. I'm just saying that White Houses intimidate people. Reporters are human. Reporters want to be able to have careers. Nobody likes being attacked.”

Awww, ok. See, guys? Journos deliberately hiding Biden's cognitive decline were the REAL victims because the White House intimidated them and they didn't want to be attacked and stuff.'

Really, bro?

Seriously.

If you can't deal with being 'attacked,' then maybe the job isn't for you, Jake.

We're honestly just surprised he didn't call it Russian propaganda.

As we said, this is not going well.

Like, at all.

