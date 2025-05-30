Rep. Dan Goldman Upset ICE 'Gestapo' Is Deporting the Criminal Illegals Dems Hoped...
'We Are ALL F*GS!' Nashville Shooter's Notebooks Drop, Prove Even More DISTURBING Than We Thought (Pics)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on May 30, 2025
Twitter

It has been over two years since Audrey Hale opened fire on students, teachers, and personnel at private Christian Covenant School in Nashville, TN, and we are just now getting a glance at her private notebooks.

We figured we would read some crazy stuff, but had no idea how bizarre, creepy, and even sad the notebooks would be. As you look through these screenshots that Hale was 28 years old, not a teenager.

From Fox 17:

The documents, which were found in Hale's car, had been kept private by law enforcement until now.

They include plans Hale made before her death, such as movies she wanted to watch and books she intended to read. Other pages contain drawings of the inside of the Covenant School and repeated messages expressing a desire to die.

The release of these writings follows a lengthy legal battle involving The Tennessee Star and the Tennessee Firearms Association (TFA) to make all of the documents public.

Yeah, some of the strangest entries in these notebooks are the lists Hale made of books she wanted to read, movies and TV shows she wanted to watch, and drawings she wanted to do before she died. What we can't help but notice is just how juvenile all of her writing was, you wouldn't think this was a notebook from a woman who was almost 30.

And of course, when you read through all of this, it becomes even more evident why law enforcement wanted to hide them; the inconvenient motive seems to be all over the place.

Clearly, a woman who needed mental help.

That's what we noticed.

Yeah.

She had a plan, a wicked, evil plan.

============================================================

