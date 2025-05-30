Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig

For the past few months, we have heard several members of the Democrat Party admit they have a problem when it comes to young, straight men. Seems spending decades telling them what sexist, racist, villains they all are didn't inspire them to vote for Democrats.

Shocker.

It's been extremely entertaining watching them try to come up with various ideas on how to convert young men into Democrats, but ultimately we all know this will never happen because deep down they really really really HATE men.

Especially young, straight, white ones.

Case in point:

Joy Behar: Dems trying to win back men is a waste of money — they should spend it on teaching men not to be such sexists instead.



*Applause*



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/7GelsfZTBm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Applause.

Right.

Democrats are doomed.

We suppose we should thank Joy for being honest and reminding everyone who the Democrats are.

Who could've seen that cominghttps://t.co/BAMBtUepSy — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) May 30, 2025

Wow. They have learned nothing. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 30, 2025

Ain't it great?

These hags are so clueless.



Luckily they're also ultimately irrelevant.



Fine. Absolutely nuke the chances of bringing young men into the "fold" by immediately vilifying and insulting them. Again.



Idiots. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CP7OCzRQSm — JaffoStudios (@jaffo_studios) May 30, 2025

We too see this as a win.

Dems are taking the advice of everyone but men on how to win back the male voter. 🤣🤡 — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 30, 2025

Ironic, ain't it?

Stay on message, Joy. Never stop speaking this way. — Mack the Knife (@MackTheKnive) May 30, 2025

She's truly the gift that keeps on giving.

