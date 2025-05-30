Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig

Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 30, 2025

For the past few months, we have heard several members of the Democrat Party admit they have a problem when it comes to young, straight men. Seems spending decades telling them what sexist, racist, villains they all are didn't inspire them to vote for Democrats.

Shocker.

It's been extremely entertaining watching them try to come up with various ideas on how to convert young men into Democrats, but ultimately we all know this will never happen because deep down they really really really HATE men.

Especially young, straight, white ones.

Case in point:

Applause.

Right.

Democrats are doomed.

We suppose we should thank Joy for being honest and reminding everyone who the Democrats are.

Ain't it great?

We too see this as a win.

