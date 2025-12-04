JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds of Millions

Jim Acosta Says Trump Should Be Impeached Over Hateful Comments About the Somali...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We wouldn't think that Vice President JD Vance would go around spreading rumors. We do remember when he dressed down Europe at the Munich Security Conference for its erosion of freedom of speech. He was right. 

X owner Elon Musk gets a lot of complaints from the U.K. and Europe for his posts calling out Pakistani grooming gangs in England and expressing his support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party. One British police commissioner even suggested that Musk could be extradited and jailed for his posts on his own platform.

In any case, Vance is hearing that the European Union Commission is getting ready to fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not properly censoring wrongthink, such as "anti-immigrant sentiment."

Yahoo Finance reports via Bloomberg:

As the European Union seeks to wrap up unfinished business before the end of the year, Elon Musk is once again taking center stage.

The bloc’s digital chief Henna Virkkunen has signaled she wants to conclude several ongoing investigations into technology giants by the end of this month. Chief among them is the EU’s long-running probe into Musk’s X under the bloc’s Digital Services Act — the test case for the bloc’s content moderation rulebook that has dragged on for almost two years.

The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, accuses X — which counts 102 million users in the EU — of breaching transparency requirements, preventing researchers from accessing data and misleading users by converting the blue tick granted to verified accounts into a paid feature. Musk has said he will challenge EU sanctions in court rather than offer concessions to end the inquiry. Should the commission’s findings be upheld, X faces fines of up to 6% of its global annual sales.

Who?

This is the first we've heard of the GRANITE Act.

We don't see by what authority they have to do this. We don't know about Europe, but we've published plenty of posts of Brits being arrested for posting something on Facebook that caused someone else "anxiety" or sentenced to 31 months in prison for posting "anti-immigrant sentiment."

***

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

