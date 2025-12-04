JD Vance Is Hearing Rumors That the EU Commission Will Fine X Hundreds of Millions

We wouldn't think that Vice President JD Vance would go around spreading rumors. We do remember when he dressed down Europe at the Munich Security Conference for its erosion of freedom of speech. He was right.

X owner Elon Musk gets a lot of complaints from the U.K. and Europe for his posts calling out Pakistani grooming gangs in England and expressing his support for the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party. One British police commissioner even suggested that Musk could be extradited and jailed for his posts on his own platform.

In any case, Vance is hearing that the European Union Commission is getting ready to fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not properly censoring wrongthink, such as "anti-immigrant sentiment."

Rumors swirling that the EU commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship. The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 4, 2025

Yahoo Finance reports via Bloomberg:

As the European Union seeks to wrap up unfinished business before the end of the year, Elon Musk is once again taking center stage. The bloc’s digital chief Henna Virkkunen has signaled she wants to conclude several ongoing investigations into technology giants by the end of this month. Chief among them is the EU’s long-running probe into Musk’s X under the bloc’s Digital Services Act — the test case for the bloc’s content moderation rulebook that has dragged on for almost two years. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, accuses X — which counts 102 million users in the EU — of breaching transparency requirements, preventing researchers from accessing data and misleading users by converting the blue tick granted to verified accounts into a paid feature. Musk has said he will challenge EU sanctions in court rather than offer concessions to end the inquiry. Should the commission’s findings be upheld, X faces fines of up to 6% of its global annual sales.

I hear the House of Representatives has a bill, the GRANITE Act, that'll fix this and allow X to sue the Commission for 3x the threatened fine.



America can stop foreign censors for good. You should get on the horn with some folks and ask them to push it through! — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) December 4, 2025

This is the first we've heard of the GRANITE Act.

‘To censor Americans in America is a deal breaker.’



US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, Sarah Rogers, blasts the proposed Online Safety Act, saying the law ‘vastly overreaches’ into other countries, calling it a ‘red line’.



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 6 pic.twitter.com/aB1PzOkYop — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 4, 2025

X to the EU commission pic.twitter.com/0Kc9hxS77T — Cale Dunleavy 🇺🇲 (@51marine1) December 4, 2025

I love watching unelected eurocrats try to bully the one platform they can’t control. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) December 4, 2025

The U.S. spends BILLIONS every year to support Europe. We should deny foreign aid to governments that violate our Bill of Rights. — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) December 4, 2025

Tell them any fine on free speech will be paid out of funds intended for NATO. — JusTock12 (@D12Alpha) December 4, 2025

The US should let them do this and then charge the EU twice as much in tariffs and then give half of that back to X and pocket the rest for US citizens. You have to provide an economic incentive. — Hermes Lux (@HermesLux) December 4, 2025

When governments start fining platforms for not censoring enough, they’re not regulating tech anymore, editing the public narrative. That’s the part of the story where free societies usually start to go wrong. — Carlos Martin (@mathsofmeaning) December 4, 2025

X being the biggest threat to Europe at the moment tells a lot about the current state of the continent... — Anes Valentic (@Matrix_Memories) December 4, 2025

You hit the nail on the head. They’re intentionally hitting American companies and in this case it’s election interference on the EU commission’s part. Sanction them! — joe (@joemccuiston17) December 4, 2025

We would need to seriously look at ending our alliances with the EU and sanctions if they did so.



Antithetical to our values and a threat to freedom. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) December 4, 2025

The censorship campaigns that these Western governments continue to push are completely out of control. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 4, 2025

They can fine



They can't collect — Darth Powell (@VladTheInflator) December 4, 2025

We don't see by what authority they have to do this. We don't know about Europe, but we've published plenty of posts of Brits being arrested for posting something on Facebook that caused someone else "anxiety" or sentenced to 31 months in prison for posting "anti-immigrant sentiment."

