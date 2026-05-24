Oh, THE HORROR! Looks Like This Lil Fella's Upset With Trump's WH Comms Director Using Dirty Words (LOL)

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the pro-amnesty Immigration Council and former immigration lawyer, is apparently scandalized by strong language coming out of the Trump White House.

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Reichlin-Melnick (a guy with a hyphen?) clutched his pearls over an official statement from White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. The director had clapped back hard at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, using language Reichlin-Melnik couldn't handle.

Reichlin-Melnick wailed that he 'will never get used to this kind of obscenity' in official communications and accused the administration of abandoning any 'higher moral vantage point' to roll around 'in the mud with the pigs.'

Oh, the horror.

I will never get used to this kind of obscenity being used in an official statement by the White House Communication Director.



The White House no longer aspires to lead from a higher moral vantage point, it seeks to fight in the mud with the pigs. https://t.co/W05EquJuTm — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 24, 2026

The selective outrage is almost too rich. For eight straight years, the left and Never-Trump crowd called Donald Trump every name in the book, accused his voters of being racists and fascists, and cheered on lawfare, two impeachment farces, and multiple assassination attempts. Now that the White House is finally punching back with the same blunt force the left has used for years, suddenly decorum matters?

Spare us.

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