Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans Refuse to Show Up for Work

Ah, the annoying sound of Senate Democrats' shutdown symphony reaches a new crescendo of hypocrisy with Chris Murphy unleashing a lie-filled tirade on X.

Spare us the pearl-clutching, Chrissy: Your caucus passed the buck all while national parks shutter and contractors stare at empty bank accounts. If anyone's shielding sleazy elites here, it's the Dems dodging transparency on those very files they love to demagogue about—classic projection from a guy whose 'wild' meltdown proves he's more interested in viral victimhood than actual governance.

Then again, maybe his new girlfriend wrote this for him.

If so, she's not very good at it either.

I'm sorry but it's just wild we are in the middle of a government shutdown and the House Republicans are REFUSING TO SHOW UP FOR WORK so they can protect billionaire pedophiles and billionaire tax breaks. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 9, 2025

He's sorry, alright. But not for the reasons he wants us to think.

Guy Benson with the leg-drop:

This guy has voted to keep the government shut down seven times. https://t.co/nrGOMpvkGD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2025

Seven times.

And he knows the House already passed the spending bill ... he also knows it's Democrats in the Senate who are keeping the government closed. He just hopes his idiot voters are too dumb to know better.

The House already passed a simple CR. There’s no reason for the House to assemble. It’s you crank Senate Democrats that need to get a clue. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) October 10, 2025

The senate is up to bat and these idiots blame the batting order. — Nur (@s8470) October 10, 2025

Hence, idiots.

The Senate is different from the House, duh. The House did their job. — Mary Dovie (@mjdovie) October 10, 2025

Tell us, Chris, how does government work? Heh.

@guypbenson, can you tell Mr. Murphy that the CR has already passed the house and it’s the senate democrats who are the ones voting no. You have a much greater reach here than I do. I think he has forgotten his civics 101. — Undercover Conservative (@Undercover26262) October 10, 2025

Maybe if we all break out the puppets and crayons?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



