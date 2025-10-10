Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans Refuse to Show Up for Work

Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ah, the annoying sound of Senate Democrats' shutdown symphony reaches a new crescendo of hypocrisy with Chris Murphy unleashing a lie-filled tirade on X. 

Spare us the pearl-clutching, Chrissy: Your caucus passed the buck all while national parks shutter and contractors stare at empty bank accounts. If anyone's shielding sleazy elites here, it's the Dems dodging transparency on those very files they love to demagogue about—classic projection from a guy whose 'wild' meltdown proves he's more interested in viral victimhood than actual governance.

Then again, maybe his new girlfriend wrote this for him.

If so, she's not very good at it either.

He's sorry, alright. But not for the reasons he wants us to think.

Guy Benson with the leg-drop:

Seven times.

And he knows the House already passed the spending bill ... he also knows it's Democrats in the Senate who are keeping the government closed. He just hopes his idiot voters are too dumb to know better.

Hence, idiots.

Tell us, Chris, how does government work? Heh.

Maybe if we all break out the puppets and crayons?

