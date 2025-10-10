Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex Offender Using Girls' Locker Room

Reading this today after watching Abigail Spanberger sputter and stammer when asked about allowing men in girls' locker rooms last night during her horrendous debate is beyond damning. Richard Cox is a registered sex offender who apparently thinks he's a woman and, therefore, should be allowed to use women's private spaces.

And of course, this is all happening in Northern Virginia.

We know, you're shocked.

This story gets creepier and scarier ... turns out a School Board member felt sorry for the predator when he was asked how long he'd be naked in the locker room, and hoped he did not experience any transphobic comments from the staff.

These are the people voting for Abigail Spanberger.

Check this out:

🚨New: A Virginia School Board member told Richard “Riki” Cox, who says he’s a woman, “I hope that you did not experience transphobic statements from the staff. You should be able to use the showers and changing rooms that you are most comfortable using.” https://t.co/nLCBQr4aHL — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 10, 2025

The emails are nuts.

New emails obtained in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request reveal emails “Riki Cox” sent to an Arlington School Board member late last year. According to Arlington police, prosecutors, and Arlington school staff, “Riki Cox” is an alias that registered sex offender Richard Cox used late last year. Late last year, the Arlington County Public Schools (APS) pool staff allowed Cox, a biological male, to use female locker rooms at two high schools that have pools open to the public outside of school hours because Cox claimed he was a transgender woman. APS’s policy allows people to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity if they so choose.

Here's the crazy part:

Cox then followed up with Clark on October 31, 2024, writing that he was offended by pool staff at Washington Liberty High School. “They literally asked me how much longer I was going to be in the shower, and directed other patrons to use the individual changing room while I was in the full locker room,” he wrote. “This is again sending the message that a transgender person is a freak and I guess not normal and beautiful like everyone else. There are anti-discrimination laws on both the Federal, State, and County levels including in the Schools to prevent this kind of animosity. Are you going to increase the training of the Washington Liberty Pool staff and/or change their policies to be welcoming or inclusive, or should I be voting for someone else.”

Her response?

Clark responded to Cox on October 31, 2024, “Based on the information that you provided in your first email, I suspect that the locker room etiquette found in bullet #3 of the APS Aquatics Update email shown in the screenshot below was an issue. I hope that you did not experience transphobic statements from the staff. You should be able to use the showers and changing rooms that you are most comfortable using.”

Little girls use that locker room.

Meet the school board member:

Kathleen Clark is the Fairfax school board member who corresponded with sex predator Richard Cox and who encouraged him to enter women’s bathrooms. She’s a radical leftist who sees the school board as a political stepping stone👇 https://t.co/JDunerTp6G — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 10, 2025

Wonder how she votes.

The fact that Abigail Spanberger refused to answer questions about allowing men in little girls' locker rooms is just DAMNING after reading this.

