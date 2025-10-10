'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year Is About to Get WORSE

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff knows he's Adam Schiff, right? When we see him post stupid stuff like this, knowing how he abused our most fundamental rights to target and try to destroy Trump, we have to shake our heads. We get it, the morons who vote for him probably don't care if he's a hypocritical liar, but those of us who have been paying attention? C'mon, bro.

Posting this after Letitia James was charged with mortgage fraud ... 

Gosh, aren't there also accusations floating around that Schiff also allegedly committed mortgage fraud? Hrm.

Someone whose head look like a watermelon sounds nervous:

Post continues:

These actions cannot and will not deter Americans from standing up to this increasingly authoritarian regime.

ANOTHER DARK DAY FOR OUR DEMOCRACY.

Right. Because allowing powerful, wealthy people to commit mortgage fraud is so vital to our democracy, Schiff.

Also, it's cute how he calls the Trump admin a regime. The last time we checked, it was Biden who used his DOJ as a weapon against people who disagreed with him.

Bingo.

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Man, they really do NOT like playing by their own rules.

Especially Schiff.

