'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year Is About to Get WORSE

Adam Schiff knows he's Adam Schiff, right? When we see him post stupid stuff like this, knowing how he abused our most fundamental rights to target and try to destroy Trump, we have to shake our heads. We get it, the morons who vote for him probably don't care if he's a hypocritical liar, but those of us who have been paying attention? C'mon, bro.

Posting this after Letitia James was charged with mortgage fraud ...

Gosh, aren't there also accusations floating around that Schiff also allegedly committed mortgage fraud? Hrm.

Someone whose head look like a watermelon sounds nervous:

Another dark day for our democracy.



Another vindictive prosecution of someone on the president’s enemies list.



Another terrible abuse of the Justice Department as an instrument of Trump’s retribution campaign.



These actions cannot and will not deter Americans from standing up… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 10, 2025

Post continues:

These actions cannot and will not deter Americans from standing up to this increasingly authoritarian regime.

ANOTHER DARK DAY FOR OUR DEMOCRACY.

Right. Because allowing powerful, wealthy people to commit mortgage fraud is so vital to our democracy, Schiff.

Also, it's cute how he calls the Trump admin a regime. The last time we checked, it was Biden who used his DOJ as a weapon against people who disagreed with him.

What did you say? I can’t hear you over the HYPOCRISY. pic.twitter.com/8gfZzY8NTu — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) October 10, 2025

Bingo.

You’re coming up on deck soon. No one is above the law. Remember that. You will regret your LIES about the Russian Collusion Hoax and your work with the FBI to unlawfully take down President Trump. Are you still hiding your proof?😂 pic.twitter.com/IYOYLsiuAX — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 10, 2025

Oh you mean the criminal who committed mortgage fraud (you are next)and was indicted by a grand jury? The AG who ran on getting trump before any crime was even named? pic.twitter.com/A9bp019WZ8 — Coral (@bobandcoral) October 10, 2025

Man, they really do NOT like playing by their own rules.

Especially Schiff.

