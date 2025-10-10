Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
VIP
Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote...
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans...
VIP
Politico Keeps Pretending We Didn't See All the Dems' Lawfare When Trump Was...
'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year...
Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex...
Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump...
Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We A...
Wajahat Ali's Peace-Pooping Party: Trump’s Ceasefire Triumph Ruins His Anti-Israel Rage-Fe...
James Woods Burns Greedy Gavin Newsom for Crying Over Federal Fire Relief Funds
Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question -...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
DeSantis and Uthmeier Deliver Swift Justice: Child Killer Caught in Florida, Sent Back...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess...

My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones for His Latest Pro-Dead-Children Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

You would think someone like Jay Jones, who has spent the last week getting decimated in the press and in the polls for fantasizing about shooting a Republican and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms, would be meticulous about what he posts on X right now.

Advertisement

Like us, you would be wrong. We thought for sure this had to be an old post because SURELY he wouldn't post about how pro-abortion he is but ... here we are.

Guess we need to take our own advice: Jones has shown us who he really is, and we should believe him.

Take a look at this:

And all of his posts are getting ratio'd into the dirt; this one has been especially bad for him.

People don't take texts about pissing on the graves of dead people lightly ... 

Let's hope so.

This dude is a nutball.

Oh, so not only is Jay obnoxious, but he's wrong. Figures.

Ruh-roh.

Recommended

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's true.

============================================================

Related:

Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote for Obamacare and HA

Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans Refuse to Show Up for Work

'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year Is About to Get WORSE

Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex Offender Using Girls' Locker Room

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ABORTION PRO-LIFE PRO-PALESTINIAN REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans Refuse to Show Up for Work
Sam J.
'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year Is About to Get WORSE
Sam J.
Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED' DOJ
Doug P.
Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex Offender Using Girls' Locker Room
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT Sam J.
Advertisement