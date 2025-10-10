My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones for His Latest Pro-Dead-Children Post

You would think someone like Jay Jones, who has spent the last week getting decimated in the press and in the polls for fantasizing about shooting a Republican and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms, would be meticulous about what he posts on X right now.
Like us, you would be wrong. We thought for sure this had to be an old post because SURELY he wouldn't post about how pro-abortion he is but ... here we are.
Guess we need to take our own advice: Jones has shown us who he really is, and we should believe him.
Take a look at this:
Between his anti-abortion voting record, “lauding the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” and supporting an abortion ban, @JasonMiyaresVA's record on reproductive rights is too extreme for Virginia.https://t.co/YqKMq3RwpN— Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 9, 2025
And all of his posts are getting ratio'd into the dirt; this one has been especially bad for him.
People don't take texts about pissing on the graves of dead people lightly ...
Your political career is over. pic.twitter.com/2if0FYmp6U— EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 9, 2025
Let's hope so.
This dude is a nutball.
October 10, 2025
Ok, Killer... pic.twitter.com/wZHAv1Kg2x— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 9, 2025
Actually @jonesjay at a pro life march in Richmond in 2023 @JasonMiyaresVA said he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions.— ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 10, 2025
“The pro-life message is one of compassion. And there have been some voices in this country saying we should prosecute women…
Oh, so not only is Jay obnoxious, but he's wrong. Figures.
October 10, 2025
Ruh-roh.
We already know you prefer dead kids. You don't need to keep reminding us.— Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) October 9, 2025
Jay Jones: He’ll get the pesky kids inside or outside the womb. https://t.co/LBWxEAecfQ— AJZ (@ajzeigler) October 10, 2025
You know how they’re like “hang a lantern on your problem,” and Jay Jones was like “well, my problem is that I wish openly for the deaths of tiny innocents, so this seems good.” https://t.co/S71m9eU5dz— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2025
Jay Jones is clearly passionate about one thing: ending the lives of innocent children. https://t.co/fB23Dn3Yhv— Brittany (@bccover) October 10, 2025
It's true.
