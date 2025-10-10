My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones for His Latest Pro-Dead-Children Post

You would think someone like Jay Jones, who has spent the last week getting decimated in the press and in the polls for fantasizing about shooting a Republican and wishing for his children to die in their mother's arms, would be meticulous about what he posts on X right now.

Advertisement

Like us, you would be wrong. We thought for sure this had to be an old post because SURELY he wouldn't post about how pro-abortion he is but ... here we are.

Guess we need to take our own advice: Jones has shown us who he really is, and we should believe him.

Take a look at this:

Between his anti-abortion voting record, “lauding the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” and supporting an abortion ban, @JasonMiyaresVA's record on reproductive rights is too extreme for Virginia.https://t.co/YqKMq3RwpN — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 9, 2025

And all of his posts are getting ratio'd into the dirt; this one has been especially bad for him.

People don't take texts about pissing on the graves of dead people lightly ...

Your political career is over. pic.twitter.com/2if0FYmp6U — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 9, 2025

Let's hope so.

This dude is a nutball.

Actually @jonesjay at a pro life march in Richmond in 2023 @JasonMiyaresVA said he opposes the idea that women should be prosecuted for seeking abortions.

“The pro-life message is one of compassion. And there have been some voices in this country saying we should prosecute women… — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 10, 2025

Oh, so not only is Jay obnoxious, but he's wrong. Figures.

Ruh-roh.

We already know you prefer dead kids. You don't need to keep reminding us. — Karen Hamilton (@KarenHamiltonVA) October 9, 2025

Jay Jones: He’ll get the pesky kids inside or outside the womb. https://t.co/LBWxEAecfQ — AJZ (@ajzeigler) October 10, 2025

You know how they’re like “hang a lantern on your problem,” and Jay Jones was like “well, my problem is that I wish openly for the deaths of tiny innocents, so this seems good.” https://t.co/S71m9eU5dz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 10, 2025

Jay Jones is clearly passionate about one thing: ending the lives of innocent children. https://t.co/fB23Dn3Yhv — Brittany (@bccover) October 10, 2025

It's true.

============================================================

Related:

Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote for Obamacare and HA

Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans Refuse to Show Up for Work

'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year Is About to Get WORSE

Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex Offender Using Girls' Locker Room

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.