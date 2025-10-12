Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, No-Good, Very BAd Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Pushes Her AGAIN on Trans

Abigail Spanberger's horrible, terrible, very-bad, no-good campaign keeps sinking lower and lower. And you know what's pretty great about it is that she's doing it to herself. Oh sure, those of us on social media who she pissed off five years ago when she ignored parents in her district begging for her help as their children suffered out of the classroom are certainly not doing her any favors, but this right here ... this is all Abi.

All she has to do is say what makes sense: that men DO NOT BELONG in girls' bathrooms.

Period. The end.

And yet, she refuses.

In fact, she keeps making things worse for herself:

WATCH: Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger when asked about why she supports men being in girl’s locker rooms responds with 2 minute and 45 second word salad.



She even goes as far as to defend NoVa schools that are full of sex pests like Richard Cox:



“They are following the… pic.twitter.com/CwKYSlkcZp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2025

Post continues:

... the law” Gross. Cowardice. Pathetic.

Those three words really and truly do wrap up Spanberger's entire campaign. AND WOOF, Kamal Harris herself would be impressed with this word salad.

Oh, and the fact that she's defending NoVA tells us everything we need to know—it's really the only part of the state she cares about.

Sex offender and Arlington School Board member swap emails about using girls’ locker roomshttps://t.co/cknIc4lMaY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2025

This isn't going away, Abi. And neither are Jay Jones' horrifically violent texts, but that's another story.

She is a pos. Just ask her if she would allow her three daughters to be in a locker room with a biological male changing clothes and using the restroom. Game over it would be no. — Dirk Hunter (@Dirk5455) October 12, 2025

When Winsome pressed her, she went silent.

And the whole state, heck, the whole country knows why.

