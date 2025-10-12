Democrats Shut Down Government as Pres. Trump Makes Middle East Peace
TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs

Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, No-Good, Very BAd Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Pushes Her AGAIN on Trans

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on October 12, 2025
Abigail Spanberger

Abigail Spanberger's horrible, terrible, very-bad, no-good campaign keeps sinking lower and lower. And you know what's pretty great about it is that she's doing it to herself. Oh sure, those of us on social media who she pissed off five years ago when she ignored parents in her district begging for her help as their children suffered out of the classroom are certainly not doing her any favors, but this right here ... this is all Abi.

All she has to do is say what makes sense: that men DO NOT BELONG in girls' bathrooms.

Period. The end.

And yet, she refuses. 

In fact, she keeps making things worse for herself:

Post continues:

... the law”

Gross. Cowardice. Pathetic.

Those three words really and truly do wrap up Spanberger's entire campaign. AND WOOF, Kamal Harris herself would be impressed with this word salad. 

Oh, and the fact that she's defending NoVA tells us everything we need to know—it's really the only part of the state she cares about. 

This isn't going away, Abi. And neither are Jay Jones' horrifically violent texts, but that's another story.

When Winsome pressed her, she went silent.

And the whole state, heck, the whole country knows why.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WOMEN'S SPORTS

