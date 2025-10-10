Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words We've All Been WAITING FOR

One of the things Trump said he would do if Democrats shutdown the government and kept it shut was to begin removing people from their positions in various agencies. He even brought up EVIL Russ Vought as being the person he would work with to make this happen.

You know, the key architect behind Project 2025?

Hey man, he warned them. They've now voted to shut down the government seven times. SEVEN.

Seems they weren't taking Trump seriously. We bet they are now.

The RIFs have begun. — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 10, 2025

HOOBOY.

For those of you perhaps not in the know, RIF stands for Reduction in Force and is a term that is used in the public sector to describe the permanent elimination of jobs and downsizing.

So, you know, what Trump said he would do.

Exactly what we voted for, reduce the waste, fraud and abuse. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7pfr0RMNtg — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 10, 2025

Promises made. Promises kept.

I can hear screeching all the way here in AZ — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) October 10, 2025

Oh yeah. It's gonna be a big one.

*cough cough*

Now, Democrats are going to scream and gnash their teeth and insist this is all Trump's fault (when don't they do that?), but he told them if they shut down the government this would happen. They didn't take him seriously.

Democrats own this.

Vote accordingly.

