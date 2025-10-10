X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for...
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words We've All Been WAITING FOR

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on October 10, 2025
Twitchy

One of the things Trump said he would do if Democrats shutdown the government and kept it shut was to begin removing people from their positions in various agencies. He even brought up EVIL Russ Vought as being the person he would work with to make this happen.

You know, the key architect behind Project 2025?

Hey man, he warned them. They've now voted to shut down the government seven times. SEVEN.

Seems they weren't taking Trump seriously. We bet they are now.

HOOBOY.

For those of you perhaps not in the know, RIF stands for Reduction in Force and is a term that is used in the public sector to describe the permanent elimination of jobs and downsizing.

So, you know, what Trump said he would do.

Promises made. Promises kept.

Oh yeah. It's gonna be a big one.

*cough cough*

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize
Grateful Calvin
Now, Democrats are going to scream and gnash their teeth and insist this is all Trump's fault (when don't they do that?), but he told them if they shut down the government this would happen. They didn't take him seriously.

Democrats own this.

Vote accordingly.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

