OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political Ploy to Rob Military of Pay

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:03 AM on October 12, 2025
Twitchy

If you'd have told us Democrats would complain because Trump found a way to make sure our military continues to get paid even with their government shutdown ... you know what, we'd have believed you. Trump has already got them defending illegals, violent crime, perverts in little girls' bathrooms, and a plethora of other horrible things that have made their popularity as a party plummet, so we're not at all surprised they're mad that he's paying the men and women who actually serve this country.

Maybe someone can tell Jamie that the majority of Americans know Democrats shut the government down to give illegals free healthcare and are completely fine with President Trump finding a way to make sure soldiers get paid.

Seriously. How out of touch are these morons?

Wait. Don't answer that; it was rhetorical. We know they're entirely out of touch.

Heck, look at what's happening in Virginia.

Absolutely.

Hey, they've proven they're willing to play the villain, they might as well really go for it, you know?

To be fair (because you know, we're all about being fair here at Twitchy), Jamie did try to defend himself, but it just got worse.

Sure, he is.

'Nuff said.

