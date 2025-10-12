OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political Ploy to Rob Military of Pay

If you'd have told us Democrats would complain because Trump found a way to make sure our military continues to get paid even with their government shutdown ... you know what, we'd have believed you. Trump has already got them defending illegals, violent crime, perverts in little girls' bathrooms, and a plethora of other horrible things that have made their popularity as a party plummet, so we're not at all surprised they're mad that he's paying the men and women who actually serve this country.

Maybe someone can tell Jamie that the majority of Americans know Democrats shut the government down to give illegals free healthcare and are completely fine with President Trump finding a way to make sure soldiers get paid.

Maybe someone can cite the section of federal law which allows a President to move unused Pentagon funding into military pay for a new fiscal year - without Congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/32pWl8ZWls — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 11, 2025

Seriously. How out of touch are these morons?

Wait. Don't answer that; it was rhetorical. We know they're entirely out of touch.

Heck, look at what's happening in Virginia.

I think Democrats should definitively sue to make sure that their plot to hurt military families is not foiled by Donald Trump. https://t.co/AmrAJpUuAT — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 11, 2025

Absolutely.

Hey, they've proven they're willing to play the villain, they might as well really go for it, you know?

Seems like you’re mad that troops are getting a pay check, despite your parties obvious extortion. Cope more. — Randall Kuiper (@rkuiper411) October 11, 2025

Defense working capital funds (which have already been appropriated) can be moved to other buckets. — We are Charlie (@chasinnova1) October 11, 2025

Jamie does not want our military to be paid it seems — Redacted (@RB4444) October 11, 2025

He can use the emergency act, believe he just has to notify congress of what's being done.



I'm sure there are other provisions for him to move around $ with the DOD.



Bigger question. Why does this bother you? — Jack Stanton the 4th (@JackStantonIV) October 11, 2025

To be fair (because you know, we're all about being fair here at Twitchy), Jamie did try to defend himself, but it just got worse.

What emergency act? Please be very specific with links to the USC.



Why does it bother me? I'm a big fan of the Legislative Branch. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 11, 2025

Sure, he is.

You suck — Trump Doge Elon MEGA-MAGA (@DaedalusMW1) October 11, 2025

'Nuff said.

