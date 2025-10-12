James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS

Bless the hearts of Virginia's Democrat faithful, who apparently can't get enough of their gubernatorial frontrunner looking like she just escaped a Chernobyl cosplay convention—trapped in a Saran Wrap hazmat bubble, complete with a neck-mounted gadget that screams, 'I still wear a mask in my car with the windows rolled up even when I'm driving alone.'

Enter James Woods, the silver-haired Snark King of social media, who drops this single, savage snapshot right on Abigail's oddly bagged head.

This is the current Democrat candidate for Virginia Governor. Of course she’s leading in the polls. pic.twitter.com/xC4yrlhVuA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 12, 2025

Yup, this is the woman Democrats think should run Virginia.

Crazy, right?

That said, while Spanberger is still up, her lead has gone from 17 points to barely 7.

In three months.

She had every reason to be in fear for her life. pic.twitter.com/GWVWV9u5ge — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) October 12, 2025

In Bond lore she's evil pic.twitter.com/VIDlR7JkzH — Mark M1A Scout Squad (@pipsquack638) October 12, 2025

In reality, she is as well.

Virginia Democrats are some of the worst, which also makes their voters some of the worst. Fun fun.

Saw protests yesterday with signs "I trust science!"



Also had a mask on. In 2025. Outside. — SMH (@SMH3770) October 12, 2025

See what we mean?

