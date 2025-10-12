PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to...
VIP
VA Democrats Continue to Show Us Who They Really Are By Bullying Woman...
DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT...
OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political...
Democrats Shut Down Government as Pres. Trump Makes Middle East Peace
Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, Very Bad Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Ask Her...
Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Dem Jamie Raskin Spins From 'Political Prosecutions Are Bad' to 'Bring on the...
Dem Congressman Famous for Wearing Skirts Says It’s Time Republicans ‘Put on Their...
VIP
World War II Soldiers Never Called Themselves Antifa, So Stop Calling Them That
John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Vio...
Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’
Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored

James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on October 12, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Bless the hearts of Virginia's Democrat faithful, who apparently can't get enough of their gubernatorial frontrunner looking like she just escaped a Chernobyl cosplay convention—trapped in a Saran Wrap hazmat bubble, complete with a neck-mounted gadget that screams, 'I still wear a mask in my car with the windows rolled up even when I'm driving alone.' 

Advertisement

Enter James Woods, the silver-haired Snark King of social media, who drops this single, savage snapshot right on Abigail's oddly bagged head.

Yup, this is the woman Democrats think should run Virginia.

Crazy, right?

That said, while Spanberger is still up, her lead has gone from 17 points to barely 7.

In three months.

In reality, she is as well.

Virginia Democrats are some of the worst, which also makes their voters some of the worst. Fun fun.

See what we mean?

============================================================

Recommended

DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to Shutdown the Govt. 8 TIMES (Pic)

VA Democrats Continue to Show Us Who They Really Are By Bullying the Woman Who Released Jay Jones' Texts

DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch)

OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political Ploy to Rob Military of Pay

Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, Very Bad Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Ask Her AGAIN About Trans (Watch)

Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch)
Sam J.
OH NO, NOT THAT! Lefties Flip OUT After Trump Foils Democrats' EVIL Political Ploy to Rob Military of Pay
Sam J.
PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to Shutdown the Govt. 8 TIMES (Pic)
Sam J.
FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe an SUV Blocking Their Exit
Brett T.
Abigail Spanberger's Terrible, Very Bad Week Gets WORSE As VA Media Ask Her AGAIN About Trans (Watch)
Sam J.
VA Democrats Continue to Show Us Who They Really Are By Bullying Woman Who Released Jay Jones' Texts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DAAAMN SON! LOL! JD Vance DOG-WALKED George Stephanopoulos SO Bad They Actually CUT HIS FEED (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement