PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to Shutdown the Govt. 8 TIMES (Pic)

The irony is thicker than Nancy Pelosi's Botoxed forehead: while the rest of us plebeians brace for another round of government shutdown roulette—courtesy of the Democrats' eighth gleeful vote to slam the 'Closed' sign on Uncle Sam's lemonade stand—the party's elite are high-fiving over mani-pedis and mud masks at some swanky spa retreat that costs more per hour than your average American's weekly grocery bill.

Because nothing says 'we're in this together' like toasting fiscal Armageddon with cucumber water and caviar facials, right?

Where the Democrats will be this week. Because, ya know, they are SO concerned about RIFs and such. pic.twitter.com/GYTYhJsLu4 — MostlyDrinkingChampers (@love4champers) October 12, 2025

They're totally worried.

Totally.

Surely they'll take a moment between swims and wine-tastings to contemplate how else they can punish Americans to make them think Republicans are the bad guys, right?

Is it true the Senate Democrats’ Napa Retreat is still scheduled for October 13–14, 2025, at the five-star Hotel Yountville in Napa Valley, California? While Military families and federal employees aren’t paid, y’all will be wining & dining & fund raising. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/LFetAaKRAw — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) October 10, 2025

We're not seeing that they've actually canceled it although they have to know how bad this looks.

Then again, they know their supporters will still vote for them even when a fellow Democrat is caught texting about shooting Republicans in the head and wishing for their kids to die.

Democrats are in trouble, and they've done it to themselves.

