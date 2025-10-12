PISSED YET? Democrat Party Set TO PARTY at Luxury Spa After Voting to Shutdown the Govt. 8 TIMES (Pic)

James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The irony is thicker than Nancy Pelosi's Botoxed forehead: while the rest of us plebeians brace for another round of government shutdown roulette—courtesy of the Democrats' eighth gleeful vote to slam the 'Closed' sign on Uncle Sam's lemonade stand—the party's elite are high-fiving over mani-pedis and mud masks at some swanky spa retreat that costs more per hour than your average American's weekly grocery bill. 

Because nothing says 'we're in this together' like toasting fiscal Armageddon with cucumber water and caviar facials, right?

They're totally worried.

Totally.

Surely they'll take a moment between swims and wine-tastings to contemplate how else they can punish Americans to make them think Republicans are the bad guys, right?

We're not seeing that they've actually canceled it although they have to know how bad this looks.

Then again, they know their supporters will still vote for them even when a fellow Democrat is caught texting about shooting Republicans in the head and wishing for their kids to die.

Democrats are in trouble, and they've done it to themselves.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

