Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Are Teaming Up to Sell More Real Estate... in Florida

Last month we told you about three year old remarks from Gov. Kathy Hochul where she told certain New Yorkers to get out if they didn't like the tax situation that have aged badly. Hochul did a one-eighty and is now trying to get the horses back inside well after they've left the barn:

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New York Gov Kathy Hochul:



2022: [to Republicans] "jump on a bus and head down to Florida, you don't represent our values, you are not New Yorkers."



2026: "maybe the first step is to go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, our tax base has been eroded."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/7KBZG93T60 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 19, 2026

However, if you thought any lessons were being learned among the lefties who run New York and NYC, you'd be incorrect.

Here's the latest brilliant revenue generating plan from Hochul and Mamdani:

If you can afford a multi-million dollar second home in New York City, you can afford to join its residents in supporting the greatest city in the world.https://t.co/ek9TjB0Re0 — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 15, 2026

NEWS: Huge first win for Mayor Mamdani’s tax-the-rich plans in NYC.



Mamdani just secured a deal with Gov. Hochul to create the state’s first-ever tax on $5 million+ second homes owned by ultrawealthy out-of-state residents.



Hochul hopes to raise $500 million annually that would… pic.twitter.com/1gbA8UKA3Q — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 15, 2026

We will be taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites. https://t.co/j7U4VClsS2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

And rest assured, their definition of "ultra wealthy" will be revised downward as this latest brilliant plan backfires.

“Hopes”. They’ll get a fraction of that. And chase away more wealth down the road. Idiocy. https://t.co/RSpwN39i5H — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 15, 2026

Hochul vying for Florida Realtor of the year wirh @NYCMayor https://t.co/dPv4ygEsi3 — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) April 15, 2026

In 2022-2023 it cost $300 million PER DAY to run New York City. The $500 million collected under this hair brained scheme would disappear before it would be collected. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) April 15, 2026

And of course the law of unintended consequences, which in this case should be incredibly obvious but that Hochul and Mamdani will ignore, means the revenue dollar signs that Hochul and Mamdani are seeing will evaporate quickly.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hochul and Mamdani).

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