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Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Are Teaming Up to Sell More Real Estate... in Florida

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on April 15, 2026
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Last month we told you about three year old remarks from Gov. Kathy Hochul where she told certain New Yorkers to get out if they didn't like the tax situation that have aged badly. Hochul did a one-eighty and is now trying to get the horses back inside well after they've left the barn: 

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However, if you thought any lessons were being learned among the lefties who run New York and NYC, you'd be incorrect.

Here's the latest brilliant revenue generating plan from Hochul and Mamdani: 

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And rest assured, their definition of "ultra wealthy" will be revised downward as this latest brilliant plan backfires.

And of course the law of unintended consequences, which in this case should be incredibly obvious but that Hochul and Mamdani will ignore, means the revenue dollar signs that Hochul and Mamdani are seeing will evaporate quickly. 

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hochul and Mamdani). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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