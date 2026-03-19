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Here's a Shot/Chaser Starring Kathy Hochul Telling Certain New Yorkers to Get Out in 2022 vs. Now

Doug P. | 11:21 AM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

As we told you yesterday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (along with Mayor Zohran Mamdani) are going to learn the hard way that Margaret Thatcher was right when she said "the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money."

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Governor Hochul is now trying to get people who fled her state for Florida and elsewhere because of the Left's insanity to come back and help fund the socialist utopia that's being created in NYC. 

Yes, that's the same Gov. Hochul who, just about three years ago, encouraged Republicans and others who don't share the progressive "values" of some New York politicians to leave. 

It makes for quite a video shot and chaser. Watch:

Bask in the progressive backfire!

You'd think at some point these people would slink away in shame but apparently they're not capable of that emotion. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hochul and Mamdani). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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