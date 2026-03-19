Here's a Shot/Chaser Starring Kathy Hochul Telling Certain New Yorkers to Get Out in 2022 vs. Now

As we told you yesterday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (along with Mayor Zohran Mamdani) are going to learn the hard way that Margaret Thatcher was right when she said "the problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money."

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Governor Hochul is now trying to get people who fled her state for Florida and elsewhere because of the Left's insanity to come back and help fund the socialist utopia that's being created in NYC.

Yes, that's the same Gov. Hochul who, just about three years ago, encouraged Republicans and others who don't share the progressive "values" of some New York politicians to leave.

It makes for quite a video shot and chaser. Watch:

New York Gov Kathy Hochul:



2022: [to Republicans] "jump on a bus and head down to Florida, you don't represent our values, you are not New Yorkers."



2026: "maybe the first step is to go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, our tax base has been eroded."



🤣 pic.twitter.com/7KBZG93T60 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 19, 2026

Bask in the progressive backfire!

Aug 2022 Hochul: “Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK?” she said. “You are not New Yorkers.”



Mar 2026 Hochul: “Come back. I need your money!”



😂 https://t.co/qH8k7e9JRj — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 18, 2026

You'd think at some point these people would slink away in shame but apparently they're not capable of that emotion.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Hochul and Mamdani).

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