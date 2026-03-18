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Gov. Kathy Hochul Begs the Rich Who Have Fled NY to Return and Help Fund Socialist Utopia

Doug P. | 10:50 AM on March 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

We sarcastically say "who could have possibly predicted this" quite a bit, and examples of that are often sparked by Democrat-run states and cities who implement policies that people flee. At that point the lefty politicians then blame the people who fled instead of their insane policies (high taxes, soft on crime, etc.). 

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Recently New York Gov. Kathy Hochul basically begged wealthy people who have fled to other states to reconsider and come back and submit to their insane policies to support "generous social programs":

In short, people with means are escaping the "utopia" that the Left is trying to create in New York.

Via Politico

A state budget fight over raising taxes on rich people and corporations is becoming a litmus test for how power is wielded in the Empire State’s capital — and pitting Gov. Kathy Hochul against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. 

Democratic state lawmakers this week formally proposed tax hikes that Hochul does not want, but are central to the democratic socialist mayor’s costly agenda.

[...] 

The governor on Wednesday told POLITICO she wants “a system in place where it’s not just taxing for the sake of taxing” and to avoid further erosion of New York’s wealthy tax base. 

“I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we have in our state,” she said.

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Hochul added: "If you want to supportive, maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home."

Lefty Democrats will simply never allow themselves to learn any lessons. 

Hochul should really stick to shoveling snow instead of BS.

Apparently not. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Gov. Hochul and Mayor Mamdani). 

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