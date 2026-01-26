NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling Snow

The whole country has essentially been hit with a snowstorm, resulting in a lot of closings and a lot of sore backs as people shovel the snow off their walkways and driveways. They could spare themselves those backaches if they just watched and followed the example posted by Buffalo girl Gov. Kathy Hochul. Being from Buffalo, she has a lot of experience with snow and wanted to share her pro tips for shoveling it.

Advertisement

She posted this video on Monday afternoon, two days after choosing to politicize the snowstorm, in which three people have reportedly died in New York. Here she is on Saturday:

Secretary Noem offered assistance to New York ahead of the impending snowstorm.⁰⁰I shared that the fastest way to help is for ICE to back off so people feel safe accessing warming centers, shelters, hospitals, and houses of worship. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 24, 2026

And here she is on Monday. Quite the tonal shift.

Easy does it!



Take it from a governor from Buffalo, there’s a right way to shovel out from the storm. pic.twitter.com/sAzqi9USma — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 26, 2026

You make doing everything hard. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 26, 2026

The idea that people need Kathy Hochul to teach them how to shovel is basically everything that's wrong with the Democratic Party as it's currently constituted. https://t.co/qnpMv4Cspa — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 26, 2026

I like that she is shoveling a driveway that was plowed 15 minutes ago — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 26, 2026

What poor intern had to stand outside in the cold and shoot multiple takes of this?

What Gen Z PR team thought this was a good idea? — TheDeathmobile (@TheDeathmobile) January 26, 2026

People in NY need a snow shoveling video? — RestoreAmerica (@Freedom7Restore) January 26, 2026

Hochul’s tutorial on shoveling snow is purely an FU to Mamdani who clearly does not know how to shovel snow. — Georgie Tucker (@George_Daisy31) January 26, 2026

Is she showing Mamdani? He looked like he's never touched a shovel before. — I was promised a good time... (@Smithdk4) January 26, 2026

I have a snow shoveling system specific to my own driveway that I have honed over two decades. My system is a work of art that cannot be improved upon, with features that vary depending on depth and weight. It irritates me when people help, because they only disrupt the system. — kingfisher (@kingfizure) January 26, 2026

I had been using my shovel upside down until I saw Kathy’s tutorial. Grateful for Kathy’s hands on approach to leadership and shoveling — Mel Sniper (@CDRMikeMetcalf) January 26, 2026

In a previous chapter, Chuck Schumer teaches the correct method of grilling a cheeseburger. — Gary Kolb (@TheZionistNTTY) January 26, 2026

She is an expert at shoveling but it ain't snow — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

I hope when I grow up I can be certain of my unique greatness like you are. — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) January 26, 2026

She's from Buffalo. Of course, she feels superior.

A brand new shovel as a prop to teach warm climate illegals on how to deal with the first snow that many have ever seen. — libertybelle58 (@helensm95176611) January 26, 2026

She must be speaking to the illegal aliens that have never shoveled snow. Those are her voters. — Dennis Pizzella 🇺🇸 (@DennisPizzella) January 26, 2026

Someone make an AI video of her shoveling cash into an incinerator — Matthew Gibson (@mgibson81) January 26, 2026

People are already busy making AI additions to this how-to video. It's like they're not taking it seriously.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Kathy Hochul.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.