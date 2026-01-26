NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling Snow

Nurse Says He Won’t Give Anesthesia to Republicans Undergoing Surgery
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

The whole country has essentially been hit with a snowstorm, resulting in a lot of closings and a lot of sore backs as people shovel the snow off their walkways and driveways. They could spare themselves those backaches if they just watched and followed the example posted by Buffalo girl Gov. Kathy Hochul. Being from Buffalo, she has a lot of experience with snow and wanted to share her pro tips for shoveling it.

She posted this video on Monday afternoon, two days after choosing to politicize the snowstorm, in which three people have reportedly died in New York. Here she is on Saturday:

And here she is on Monday. Quite the tonal shift.

What poor intern had to stand outside in the cold and shoot multiple takes of this?

She's from Buffalo. Of course, she feels superior.

People are already busy making AI additions to this how-to video. It's like they're not taking it seriously.

***

