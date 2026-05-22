Dem Rep. Katherine Clark Tried Pushing Biden-Era BS on CNBC and Got Called Out Big Time

The current congressional Democrat strategy is slamming Trump for every problem while hoping that nobody remembers what happened during the four years that Biden, Harris, and President Autopen were at the helm of the nation.

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We have yet another example, except this time the Democrat in question forgot she wasn't on MS NOW or CNN and actually got some pushback.

First off, Democrat Rep. Katherine Clark tried to spin Biden's open borders after being reminded that working Americans didn't exactly benefit from that policy (not to mention that citizens have been killed as a result). This is pitiful for a couple of reasons:

Democrat Whip Katherine Clark gets SLAMMED for defending Biden's open border policies and saying he secured our border:



CNBC: "Open borders for four years didn’t help working Americans at all"



CLARK: "We do need secure borders, President Biden got there..."



CNBC: When? pic.twitter.com/9Iv2HJ2oEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2026

Biden "got there" eventually? His administration created the problem and only decided to pretend to solve it once it started to backfire politically with the 2024 election coming up.

All they can do is lie and hope that their voters are stupid enough to believe them. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) May 22, 2026

This is a strategy the Democrats employ quite often.

Clark also tried to blame Trump for an "affordability" problem. Apparently everything was just great and inflation was completely under control during the previous administration. Wait, no it wasn't:

CLARK: "Why didn't we win the majority? It's back to what I was saying...households are just unable to afford the basics"



CNBC: “That was after coming off 4 years of Biden at 23% price increases..." pic.twitter.com/16gQWTCnjp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2026

The Democrats' attempts to rewrite history will continue, and unfortunately too many in the media will let them get away with it. Not this time though.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and the border is secure after a disastrous Biden administration.

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