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Pete Buttigieg Takes an Inflation Jab at Trump and Accidentally KOs the Biden Administration

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on April 10, 2026

Now that Trump's well into his second term following the previous four years we all witnessed and remember, it's safe for the Democrats to notice that inflation still exists. The latest news is causing former Biden officials to sound the alarm, which is ironic: 

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This is where Pete Buttigieg comes in while hoping we all have amnesia: 

Maybe if Trump were to come out and say it's "transitory" that would be acceptable to Pete, because we were expected to buy into that during the administration Buttigieg served in as Transportation Secretary.

Watch this montage, via @mazemoore: 

In fact, Pete does NOT hope we remember that (but we do). 

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As usual the Democrats expect everybody to just forget about the previous administration. 

We have to close this story out with one of the greatest inflation self-owns of all time, courtesy of the DNC:


Whoops! But sure, keep on trying to claim things are historically bad under Trump, Mayor Pete. 

*****

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