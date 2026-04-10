Pete Buttigieg Takes an Inflation Jab at Trump and Accidentally KOs the Biden Administration

Now that Trump's well into his second term following the previous four years we all witnessed and remember, it's safe for the Democrats to notice that inflation still exists. The latest news is causing former Biden officials to sound the alarm, which is ironic:

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Breaking News: Inflation surged in March, to an annual pace of 3.3%, as the energy shock from the war in Iran rippled across the U.S. economy. https://t.co/h57ioBYrIZ — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2026

This is where Pete Buttigieg comes in while hoping we all have amnesia:

The president’s number one promise was to drive inflation down.



Instead, he drove it up. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 10, 2026

Maybe if Trump were to come out and say it's "transitory" that would be acceptable to Pete, because we were expected to buy into that during the administration Buttigieg served in as Transportation Secretary.

Watch this montage, via @mazemoore:

Here's a look back at how the Biden Administration handled inflation on the way to a 40 year high.



Remember this Pete?pic.twitter.com/fCeeukVAtj https://t.co/a6VxVBZgiq — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 10, 2026

In fact, Pete does NOT hope we remember that (but we do).

Wrong. We’re still heading in the right direction. Much better than the Biden admin — Scott Carroll (@Scocar45) April 10, 2026

Might wanna look at history…. pic.twitter.com/AlODIb2z9L — Samuel Hufstedler (@Slamms182) April 10, 2026

Inflation was 9% under Biden. It's now just over 3%. — Joshua Heard (@joshuatheard) April 10, 2026

As usual the Democrats expect everybody to just forget about the previous administration.

We have to close this story out with one of the greatest inflation self-owns of all time, courtesy of the DNC:





Whoops! But sure, keep on trying to claim things are historically bad under Trump, Mayor Pete.

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