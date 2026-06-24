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Zohran Mamdani Spotted a 'Fundamental Constitutional Right' That Nobody Else Can Find in the Constitution

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on June 24, 2026
Twitchy

After Tuesday's primary elections, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani might be riding a wave of confidence after the socialist nutcases he endorsed emerged victorious. 

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We can't wait to see how the Mamdani-endorsed candidates do in swing states during the 2028 presidential process. 

Until then, Mamdani's going to try and help the Left make sure that one of their most precious "rights" is not infringed: 

"Fundamental constitutional right," eh? 

We're checking our copy of the Constitution for where that appears and so are others: 

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That's entirely possible.

Maybe the right to an abortion is in the same part of the Constitution as the section that guarantees Americans low-cost government-run grocery stores. 

At least the commie/socialist "priorities" have been put out there loud and clear. 

Mamdani might even know that but the Left can't help but lie. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (and America is facing the possible consequences of his influence over the Dem Party).

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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