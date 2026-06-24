Zohran Mamdani Spotted a 'Fundamental Constitutional Right' That Nobody Else Can Find in the Constitution

After Tuesday's primary elections, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani might be riding a wave of confidence after the socialist nutcases he endorsed emerged victorious.
BREAKING: Rep. Espaillat concedes. Mamdani-backed socialists have officially gone 3/3 and won all of their respective Democratic primaries for U.S. House in New York tonight. Their positions are some of the most extreme & far left Dems have seen:— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2026
Darializa Avila Chevalier… pic.twitter.com/Fal1lHmair
We can't wait to see how the Mamdani-endorsed candidates do in swing states during the 2028 presidential process.
Until then, Mamdani's going to try and help the Left make sure that one of their most precious "rights" is not infringed:
Four years ago, the Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental Constitutional right and put abortion care out of reach for millions of Americans.— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2026
Today, we're sending a different message. With New York State, we are investing $495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub,… https://t.co/ZKHJyf7GJK
"Fundamental constitutional right," eh?
We're checking our copy of the Constitution for where that appears and so are others:
Can you give me the citation in the Constitution for this “right,” Zohran? https://t.co/70Vvg7kCP1— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 24, 2026
Hi. Which part of the constitution does it outline this “fundamental” right?— Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴 (@HTX_Con) June 24, 2026
Even RBG didn’t think Roe v. Wade was the best case for establishing abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/W9HFASKB5Q— Uri Blago 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) June 24, 2026
Recommended
Fundamental Constitutional Right?— Unplugged (@BeardBourbonBbq) June 24, 2026
Which clause is that one?
Even if you think it should be legal, it ain't there, Hoss.
Did you see some new version of Hamilton or something?— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 25, 2026
That's entirely possible.
Narrator: he's never read the Constitution. https://t.co/1HMsBdgKRh— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 24, 2026
Maybe the right to an abortion is in the same part of the Constitution as the section that guarantees Americans low-cost government-run grocery stores.
Abortion was never a constitutional right. https://t.co/f6xUwikjhL— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 25, 2026
At least the commie/socialist "priorities" have been put out there loud and clear.
Democrats platform is now “we want to kill babies and Jews of all ages.” https://t.co/JB4AeU5AYG— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 25, 2026
You dope. The Supreme Court left it up to each and every state and their voters.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 25, 2026
Mamdani might even know that but the Left can't help but lie.
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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover (and America is facing the possible consequences of his influence over the Dem Party).
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