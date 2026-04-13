Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated

Remember back in college when you were on a team assignment, there was always this one guy who didn't show up for working sessions and barely lifted a finger to help but at the end was there to say, "we did it!"

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That's what that lovable scamp Brian Stelter just tried to do. We can count on Stelter to doggedly defend the left-wing media in general and CNN specifically to the point of embarrassing cringe.

As we very online types know, California Gubernatorial hopeful, Congressional Representative and sex-pest, Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race. The dam has burst on the open secret of Swalwell's history of sexual harassment and infidelity.

And here comes Brian to stand in the wreckage and crow, "we did it!"

Eric Swalwell ending his bid for California governor is, among other things, a testament to the power of investigative reporting pic.twitter.com/4xzUg944dt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 13, 2026

Bro, California's Democrat political machine broke the story. Why? Well, think of Eric as the Fredo of the family who betrayed the family and now was sent out to fish. The field for Governor on the Democrat side is so packed that the two Republicans running have a good shot, ergo, he had to be pushed out. They made him an offer, he refused and now it's nothing personal, Eric, it's just business.

But back to the hack. Anyone can see that the attack on Swalwell was highly coordinated with the Democrat machine and their faithful water carriers in the press.

Wake up fools. This is an internal psy-op. The DNC had the dirt on Swallwell, and paid the canary he molested to sing.

Communists eat their own, just like how they screwed over Jasmin Crockett Lee pic.twitter.com/CHnzV1JPdr — Tapas (@Tapas1776) April 13, 2026

A bit hyperbolic and not 100% factual, it makes the point. Also, we love the graphic.

The first evidence of investigative reporting will be the unlikely occurrence of a reporter finding out why all this was buried for so long, and then released in a coordinated manner. But you knew that. pic.twitter.com/m0rDJW3jW6 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) April 13, 2026

Yep. And to call it 'investigative journalism' rather than approved press releases is almost as funny as Stelter hosting a conference on why fact-based journalism matters. It does, but it's like a McDonald's executive telling you why healthy eating is vital.

Sure took a long time for those ‘reporters’ to investigate. This is from 2017…



It was an open secret for a decade. But it’s (D)ifferent. pic.twitter.com/MvYT8S44P0 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) April 13, 2026

'Up until then, it was just a local slime story.'

A group of activists spoon fed the story to two news outlets (including CNN). It doesn't diminish the story, but it wasn't some great feat of investigative journalism. https://t.co/RmwTHWv6T2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 13, 2026

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In a nutshell, yes.

Investigative reporting? People have been sitting on this knowledge for years and it only came out because they needed him to drop out of the governor‘s race so he didn’t split the vote. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 13, 2026

Yeah, we just said that.

Tell us more about your investigation skills pic.twitter.com/8QRUqOl0e4 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) April 13, 2026

A little trip down memory lane.

Is he doing a bit? https://t.co/mHL8aUBqP9 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 13, 2026

We do wonder. We mean, even the carnival dunk clown is a paying gig.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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