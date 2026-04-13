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Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated

Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:30 PM on April 13, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Remember back in college when you were on a team assignment, there was always this one guy who didn't show up for working sessions and barely lifted a finger to help but at the end was there to say, "we did it!"

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That's what that lovable scamp Brian Stelter just tried to do. We can count on Stelter to doggedly defend the left-wing media in general and CNN specifically to the point of embarrassing cringe.

As we very online types know, California Gubernatorial hopeful, Congressional Representative and sex-pest, Eric Swalwell dropped out of the race. The dam has burst on the open secret of Swalwell's history of sexual harassment and infidelity.

And here comes Brian to stand in the wreckage and crow, "we did it!"

Bro, California's Democrat political machine broke the story. Why? Well, think of Eric as the Fredo of the family who betrayed the family and now was sent out to fish. The field for Governor on the Democrat side is so packed that the two Republicans running have a good shot, ergo, he had to be pushed out. They made him an offer, he refused and now it's nothing personal, Eric, it's just business.

But back to the hack. Anyone can see that the attack on Swalwell was highly coordinated with the Democrat machine and their faithful water carriers in the press.

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A bit hyperbolic and not 100% factual, it makes the point. Also, we love the graphic.

Yep. And to call it 'investigative journalism' rather than approved press releases is almost as funny as Stelter hosting a conference on why fact-based journalism matters. It does, but it's like a McDonald's executive telling you why healthy eating is vital. 

'Up until then, it was just a local slime story.'

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In a nutshell, yes.

Yeah, we just said that.

A little trip down memory lane.

We do wonder. We mean, even the carnival dunk clown is a paying gig.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BRIAN STELTER CALIFORNIA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL

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