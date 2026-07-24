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From Cocky Troll to Sudden Sage: Katz Rewrites Himself From Platner’s Hype Man to Innocent Bystander

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

When Graham Platner was leading the polls in Maine, his political strategist Morris Katz was cocky and aggressive. Now that Platner was forced out of the race, Morris Katz is backtracking and trying to rewrite history. 

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Well, yes, the Nazi tattoo should have been enough. Why wasn't it enough for Katz? He's the one who worked for Platner. 

He's the one who defended Platner almost to the bitter end.

A lot of the anger has focused on Morris Katz, a strategist at the political consulting firm Fight Agency. You may not have heard of Katz, but he is a consultant in his late 20s who burst onto the scene as a key political adviser to Zohran Mamdani and then as Platner’s lead strategist.

Katz no longer wants to be known as the guy who worked for the Nazi sex pest.

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Katz needs to look in the mirror. When you look like him, it's not easy, but it's still necessary. 

David French has joined the conversation.

Morris Katz of today would be shocked to meet Morris Katz of last month before Platner dropped out. 

Absolutely Katz was trying to hurt the careers of staffers who came out and spoke against Platner. 

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He has lots of big words for such a small man. 

If he's not saying that, he should. 

No other candidate should in the future either. 

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2026 ELECTIONS MAINE THE NEW YORK TIMES GRAHAM PLATNER

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