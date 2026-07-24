From Cocky Troll to Sudden Sage: Katz Rewrites Himself From Platner’s Hype Man to Innocent Bystander

When Graham Platner was leading the polls in Maine, his political strategist Morris Katz was cocky and aggressive. Now that Platner was forced out of the race, Morris Katz is backtracking and trying to rewrite history.

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Platner strategist Morris Katz: “The Reddit posts alone probably should have been enough — or should have been enough. The tattoo should have been enough. The initial New York Times story on troubling behavior should have been enough.” https://t.co/XKOTsx9H7i via @NYTOpinion — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 24, 2026

Well, yes, the Nazi tattoo should have been enough. Why wasn't it enough for Katz? He's the one who worked for Platner.

He's the one who defended Platner almost to the bitter end.

A lot of the anger has focused on Morris Katz, a strategist at the political consulting firm Fight Agency. You may not have heard of Katz, but he is a consultant in his late 20s who burst onto the scene as a key political adviser to Zohran Mamdani and then as Platner’s lead strategist.

Someone's client list is drying up. https://t.co/NmOkCMrQT8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2026

Katz no longer wants to be known as the guy who worked for the Nazi sex pest.

Found the hot dog suit guy https://t.co/NouBDqIOlJ — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) July 24, 2026

Katz needs to look in the mirror. When you look like him, it's not easy, but it's still necessary.

Yup. Exactly. The dude was waving all the red flags at once. https://t.co/UjLNHHOb5v — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 24, 2026

David French has joined the conversation.

Crazy that so many Platner fans were furious at me for writing the very things Morris Katz concedes now https://t.co/0vdKEN5kHQ pic.twitter.com/nEIUUdhILT — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) July 24, 2026

Morris Katz of today would be shocked to meet Morris Katz of last month before Platner dropped out.

Bro you were the one trying to cover this all up and downplay it!



Ya it shouldve been enough but you were leading the charge attacking people who had problems with it! https://t.co/3csH4feZqS — WhickTV - Bane of Christian Nationalists (@WhickTv) July 24, 2026

Absolutely Katz was trying to hurt the careers of staffers who came out and spoke against Platner.

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He has lots of big words for such a small man.

So is this Morris Katz admitting he's both incompetent and looked the other way while promoting a misogynistic jerk with Nazi sympathies?

Seems like quite the confession. https://t.co/U7lAcLRIZa — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) July 24, 2026

If he's not saying that, he should.

Morris Katz is all “the Nazi tat should have been enough for Bernie and Liz Warren but it wasn’t so that’s on them. I don’t know why they continued to support Platner but they did. I’m just a spoiled trust fund kid, why did they listen to me? They shouldnt have” lmao https://t.co/Z33a4SyBmf — 🇺🇦Banquo (@BanquoDyar) July 24, 2026

No other candidate should in the future either.

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