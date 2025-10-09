Omission Accomplished! TV ‘News’ Outlets Aid the Democrat Party by Completely Ignoring Jay Jones Scandal

It’s not hyperbole to say the legacy media is the Democrat Party. All one has to do is see what stories ‘journalists' choose to cover and which stories they actively suppress. In any news cycle, the unearthing of Democrat Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones's text messages, where he fantasized about a Republican being fatally shot in the head twice, and also wanting to watch that man’s children die in their mother’s arms, would be a huge story. Additionally, this is also coming out in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination by a leftist gunman and Democrats trying to pretend political violence is on ‘both sides.’

In this charged atmosphere, Democrats are refusing to remove support from Jones while he’s also refusing to drop out of the race. This whole disgusting debacle proves that Democrats are lying when they say they are against political violence. Any real journalist will tell you this is a knockout story for the ages. This is a television news Emmy goldmine.

But what do the ‘journalists’ and their legacy media employers have to say about Jay Jones? Well, nothing. (WATCH)

HOLY CRAP! New data confirms that media stations are giving *ZERO* seconds in coverage to Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones saying he wants to shoot Republican officials and their children, and urinate on their graves. ABC: 0 seconds CBS: 0 seconds PBS: 0 seconds NBC: Only 63 seconds This is a mainstream Democrat, running for a major elected state office. They are complicit in political violence. Virginia, DO NOT vote for Jay Jones; vote for Trump-endorsed Jason Miyares.

Here’s Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist on Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! New data confirms that media stations are giving *ZERO* seconds in coverage to Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones saying he wants to shoot Republican officials and their children, and urinate on their graves.



ABC: 0 seconds

CBS: 0 seconds

PBS: 0… pic.twitter.com/pE1w62Tz0k — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

Mainstream media lies through omission. Case in point. — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) October 8, 2025

Omission accomplished!

This outright abandonment of journalism in the full support of the Democrat Party and its quest for power only highlights how important X is now. Posters see it.

If you watch the mainstream media, you are being lied to.



I was lied to for years and had no idea until I got on X.



Thank goodness I did, or I'd still be lost. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 8, 2025

Imagine if we didn't have X.



Think about how memory holed this story would be.



You'd hear it on a couple conservative talk radio stations and websites, and that's it. Voters would be clueless. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

The legacy media (aka Fake News) is the enemy of the people. They love burying this story.

We have to accept the reality that we are not dealing with actual journalists but activists for the Democrat Party and its agenda. It’s no accident this story isn't being covered; this is intentional suppression.

Because the media runs cover for Democrats. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 8, 2025

This should be reported as an in-kind contribution to Jay Jones. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

And they wonder why most of the country has tuned them out. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) October 8, 2025

They make ‘news’ for their fellow Democrats to keep them in line. That’s all they care about.

To that end, every commenter knows how this story would be handled if the parties were reversed.

If Jason Miyares (R for VA Attorney General) did this - I guarantee you it'd be nightly news. Until November. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

CNN would have half-hour segments with a panel of talking heads “analyzing” the issue. — Gary Paul (@Gary_Paulxt) October 8, 2025

Any Republican who did this would have dropped out by now.



The candidate would be hounded by media at every chance, and any Republican anywhere who sat for an interview would be asked to condemn the candidate and call on him to withdraw from the race. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 8, 2025

More Proof the Propagandist media contains ZERO objectivity — Professor Nez (@professornez) October 8, 2025

Yes, it also shows that the legacy media can not be fixed (sorry, Bari Weiss). It’s doomed to meet a well-earned demise.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.