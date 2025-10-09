Omission Accomplished! TV ‘News’ Outlets Aid the Democrat Party by Completely Ignoring Jay Jones Scandal

COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:48 AM on October 09, 2025
Meme

It’s not hyperbole to say the legacy media is the Democrat Party. All one has to do is see what stories ‘journalists' choose to cover and which stories they actively suppress. In any news cycle, the unearthing of Democrat Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones's text messages, where he fantasized about a Republican being fatally shot in the head twice, and also wanting to watch that man’s children die in their mother’s arms, would be a huge story. Additionally, this is also coming out in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination by a leftist gunman and Democrats trying to pretend political violence is on ‘both sides.’ 

In this charged atmosphere, Democrats are refusing to remove support from Jones while he’s also refusing to drop out of the race. This whole disgusting debacle proves that Democrats are lying when they say they are against political violence. Any real journalist will tell you this is a knockout story for the ages. This is a television news Emmy goldmine.

But what do the ‘journalists’ and their legacy media employers have to say about Jay Jones? Well, nothing. (WATCH)

HOLY CRAP! New data confirms that media stations are giving *ZERO* seconds in coverage to Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones saying he wants to shoot Republican officials and their children, and urinate on their graves.

ABC: 0 seconds

CBS: 0 seconds

PBS: 0 seconds

NBC: Only 63 seconds

This is a mainstream Democrat, running for a major elected state office.

They are complicit in political violence. Virginia, DO NOT vote for Jay Jones; vote for Trump-endorsed Jason Miyares.

Here’s Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist on Fox News. (WATCH) 

Omission accomplished!

This outright abandonment of journalism in the full support of the Democrat Party and its quest for power only highlights how important X is now. Posters see it.

The legacy media (aka Fake News) is the enemy of the people. They love burying this story.

We have to accept the reality that we are not dealing with actual journalists but activists for the Democrat Party and its agenda. It’s no accident this story isn't being covered; this is intentional suppression.

They make ‘news’ for their fellow Democrats to keep them in line. That’s all they care about.

To that end, every commenter knows how this story would be handled if the parties were reversed.

Yes, it also shows that the legacy media can not be fixed (sorry, Bari Weiss). It’s doomed to meet a well-earned demise.

