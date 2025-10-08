Tim Kaine: The Lesson From Jay Jones Is Dems Can Wish Republicans and Kids Dead and Still Run for Office

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia is again defending the ‘indefensible’ but with a little praise this time. On Wednesday, Kaine was asked about Democrat Virginia AG nominee, Jay Jones. Text messages by Jones recently surfaced where he called for a Republican official to be fatally shot in the head twice, and that his children die in their mother’s arms. Jones issued the standard Democrat non-apology and has stayed in the race. Kaine says politicians can learn from Jones.

Here’s Kaine. (WATCH)

Sen Tim Kaine not only stands by Jay Jones, he wishes more politicians could learn from Jones:



“He has apologized. I wish other people in public life would sincerely apologize for stuff. I still am a supporter."



This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/sF1CWcipL5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Kaine offered this same scripted apology on Tuesday to CNN’s Manu Raju, but without the ‘lesson’ part.

Posters say we should all ignore the fake apologies and accept that Jones is who Democrats truly are. The unpaused Democrat Party's support for Jones bears this out.

If you're conservative, don't kid yourself. Murdering you AND your children is a mainstream position in the Democrat Party. You may not want to believe it because of what it may lead to, but it's absolutely true. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 8, 2025

One need only look at Tim Kaine's son to know who he is... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) October 8, 2025

Correct. His son is a member of Antifa.

It looks like the already rotting fruit didn’t fall far from the tree.

Zero mystery about Tim Kaine. pic.twitter.com/R2UrBp1IYP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

The eyes gaze into one another, always reflecting a profound mental challenge. — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) October 8, 2025

He’s weak. And a bum. First I’ve heard about his son — not surprised. You know what they say about apples and trees… this one didn’t roll far, just spoiled faster. — 🇺🇸 The Original American Dude (@OGAmericanDude) October 8, 2025

This certainly explains why Democrats either pretend Antifa doesn’t exist or excuse their violent behavior as ‘peaceful protests.’

No sane, observant person is taking Jones’s ‘apology’ seriously.

We all know Jones only apologized because he got caught and was forced to. I would not call that a "sincere apology." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 8, 2025

He was sorry he got caught. That’s it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Jay Jones was given multiple chances to walk back his comments in the conversation and didn't. Here's the exchange, for reference, and it's indefensible @timkaine pic.twitter.com/ujkKsSNFd0 — yellowsv650 (@YellowSv650) October 8, 2025

There are just some things an apology doesn’t excuse and this is one of them. If Senator Kaine’s moral compass is this broken he should step down. — Post Script (@granfamfan) October 8, 2025

Nah. What he communicated in private was his true heart. You can’t apologize that away. — Derek (@beckcpo) October 8, 2025

Kaine says he wants other politicians to learn from Jones. The lesson Democrats are learning is that they can wish the deaths of Republicans and their children, face no consequences, and get to keep running for office. That’s a lesson that will definitely stick with Democrats.

