Tim Kaine: The Lesson From Jay Jones Is Dems Can Wish Republicans and Kids Dead and Still Run for Office

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia is again defending the ‘indefensible’ but with a little praise this time. On Wednesday, Kaine was asked about Democrat Virginia AG nominee, Jay Jones. Text messages by Jones recently surfaced where he called for a Republican official to be fatally shot in the head twice, and that his children die in their mother’s arms. Jones issued the standard Democrat non-apology and has stayed in the race. Kaine says politicians can learn from Jones.

Here’s Kaine. (WATCH)

Kaine offered this same scripted apology on Tuesday to CNN’s Manu Raju, but without the ‘lesson’ part.

Posters say we should all ignore the fake apologies and accept that Jones is who Democrats truly are. The unpaused Democrat Party's support for Jones bears this out.

Correct. His son is a member of Antifa.

It looks like the already rotting fruit didn’t fall far from the tree.

This certainly explains why Democrats either pretend Antifa doesn’t exist or excuse their violent behavior as ‘peaceful protests.’

No sane, observant person is taking Jones’s ‘apology’ seriously.

Kaine says he wants other politicians to learn from Jones. The lesson Democrats are learning is that they can wish the deaths of Republicans and their children, face no consequences, and get to keep running for office. That’s a lesson that will definitely stick with Democrats.

