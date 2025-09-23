Note Found in ABC Shooter's Car Another SCARY Reminder of How Dangerous the...
Eric Adams' Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat

Antifa Amnesia: Kamala Harris and Rachel Maddow Succumb to 'Memory-Erasing' Dem 'We Don't Know Them' Memo

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. That makes sense since it is. Democrats distraught that their party’s violent foot soldiers could soon not be able to wreak havoc on American cities are now claiming Antifa is an idea, not a real organization. This is despite organized chapters all over America. You see how ridiculous this is getting, right? Kamala Harris is out promoting her grift, er, her new book ‘107 Days’, and has now joined the chorus of ‘forgetful’ Democrats who act like they don’t know what Antifa is and what it does.

Here’s Harris and her Antifa amnesia. (WATCH)

She really struggled with 'legislative branch.' We can’t say we've missed those patented Kamala word salads.

Posters say Harris and other Democrats are now distancing themselves from Antifa.

Chuck Todd and other Democrat ‘journalists’ are following suit. Which is funny because Todd interviewed an Antifa member in 2017 when he was at NBC News.

Rachel Maddow also got the memo and is playing along with her fellow Democrats. ‘Antifa, what’s that?’

They sure are.

Of course, we’re not going to forget who Antifa is, even if Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tries to play dumb. 

The legacy media is going to lie and cover for their Democrat Party as always. So don’t be surprised to see more ‘journalists’ and Democrats suddenly and conveniently develop Antifa amnesia.

