Antifa Amnesia: Kamala Harris and Rachel Maddow Succumb to ‘Memory-Erasing’ Dem ‘We Don't Know Them’ Memo

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. That makes sense since it is. Democrats distraught that their party’s violent foot soldiers could soon not be able to wreak havoc on American cities are now claiming Antifa is an idea, not a real organization. This is despite organized chapters all over America. You see how ridiculous this is getting, right? Kamala Harris is out promoting her grift, er, her new book ‘107 Days’, and has now joined the chorus of ‘forgetful’ Democrats who act like they don’t know what Antifa is and what it does.

Here’s Harris and her Antifa amnesia. (WATCH)

The most interesting moment from the Maddow/Kamala sit down wasn’t standard Kamala word salads or Trump attacks.



Since Antifa’s designation as a terror org, we're going to see a lot more of this with legacy media: Pretending to have no idea what Antifa is or what they do. pic.twitter.com/PcQ5JCYfdb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

You know. The thing — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 23, 2025

She really struggled with 'legislative branch.' We can’t say we've missed those patented Kamala word salads.

Posters say Harris and other Democrats are now distancing themselves from Antifa.

So the courts will just step in?



No lawsuit or indictment, they just “step in.”



This woman is a true imbecile.



And yes, they’re terrified of being linked to Antifa so they’re feigning ignorance. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 23, 2025

That’s basically like distancing yourself from your friends that just got busted doing something you were paying them to do. — Athlonio (@athlonio67) September 23, 2025

Chuck Todd said he didn’t know what Antifa is either so it’s officially a trend. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

Chuck Todd and other Democrat ‘journalists’ are following suit. Which is funny because Todd interviewed an Antifa member in 2017 when he was at NBC News.

Rachel Maddow also got the memo and is playing along with her fellow Democrats. ‘Antifa, what’s that?’

I love it how Maddow acts like the idea of Antifa as a terrorist organization is so preposterous and unheard of, like she’s never considered this possibility before. — Eli Gillespie (@eligillespie) September 23, 2025

Expect to see a lot more of this routine — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

They already tried this, and then we all saw what these monsters have done. It’s in every major western country. It’s not an idea, it’s a well coordinated Marxist militia, hell bent on the destruction of western civilization. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 23, 2025

"That's a myth. It's a myth. It's only being spread in Washington, D.C."



Jerry Nadler, July 2020, when asked about Antifa's role in ongoing riots and violence in Portland. — Gina Bobbolina 🇺🇸 (@BruceLabsYanks) September 23, 2025

They are going to try it again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

They sure are.

Of course, we’re not going to forget who Antifa is, even if Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tries to play dumb.

Antifa is a Democrat op. They set it up and continue to fund it but think they're clever in trying to maintain plausible deniability. That's why they try to muddy the waters. — JustBee (@brian_bee) September 23, 2025

There's an entire segment of our population that doesn't even know what Antifa is because they watch 30 minutes of ABC, NBC or CBS a night and they don't show it to them.



Now they'll report Trump is designating some mostly peaceful protesters as domestic terrorists. Rinse Repeat — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) September 23, 2025

Dead on. The media subterfuge on this is going to be something else. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

The legacy media is going to lie and cover for their Democrat Party as always. So don’t be surprised to see more ‘journalists’ and Democrats suddenly and conveniently develop Antifa amnesia.

