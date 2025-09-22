Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid

Someone get Chuck Todd a Xanax or a drink. He's panicking!

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd *PANICS* over Trump designating Antifa terrorist organization🚨



"I don't even know what Antifa is. I know what the definition of Antifa is. There is no group!"



"But what's dangerous is that by designating it, who's going to define who the group is?"



"And if… pic.twitter.com/vhZsRMSArF — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 22, 2025

If Todd isn't sure what 'Antifa' is, maybe he should do some research. Isn't that what journalists are supposed to do. Perhaps, he could investigate?

Pro Antifa. Yup, that's the position to take. https://t.co/hyCejutz2m — Identifies as a Pirate 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@BobGagliano) September 22, 2025

FINALLY! Nearly a decade this piss ant terrorist group has been wreaking havoc, destruction and misery on America and now they might be called exactly what they are, not what the racist bigot Obama called them: They are TERORISTS and always have been. They are funded by a NAZI,… https://t.co/P7o0vYuDet — woodywatch (@woodywatch) September 22, 2025

"I don't even know what Antifa is." 🤣



How can they be serious when they say that? Unbelievable. https://t.co/I87zWAGBlZ — Ringo (@Ringo391854) September 22, 2025

Chuck is hoping his audience is stupid.

I can’t decide…is Chuck Todd the dumbest or most dishonest member of the mainstream media? https://t.co/lPfzsrmlQH — Jason (@J4jitzandcigars) September 22, 2025

Maybe, both.

Why is he so nervous about Soros being investigated?



Seems odd. https://t.co/O3wmjVYmKk — Real Mike Lindell (@officiallindell) September 22, 2025

That's an excellent question. Does Todd think Soros has something to hide?

Doesn’t know what a woman is either. https://t.co/q3vkXSmGWI — Johnny’s Girl (@Johnnyslady19) September 22, 2025

That's true. Maybe he's just a very confused person.

I’m not sure which is worse-that Chuck Todd knows better and is pushing propaganda, or is this ignorant and is a major news figure. https://t.co/JgdVWMx80z — Philip Clark (@FAConservative) September 22, 2025

Or maybe he is very aware of what Antifa is and he is hoping he can convince his audience this is some sort of hoax?

He's lying. I won't be giving any grace to these propagandists anymore. https://t.co/Ter916Z2X4 — Lil' Mandee (@LilMandee86) September 22, 2025

Notice how they always play dumb when it comes to taking a stand https://t.co/oHTS55tqnM — Whiskey Hell News (@Whiskey_Hell) September 22, 2025

Maybe he's not playing.

92% of Antifa live with their parents. They, along with the Muslim Brotherhood, need investigation. — Jane Wenk (@JaneWenk) September 22, 2025

He can ask Minnesota's AG what it is. pic.twitter.com/4ddZw6AiyQ — Felix Engine (@FelixEngin) September 22, 2025

He seems to know exactly what it is. He even has visual aids.

If Chuck Todd really doesn't know, he should ask Andy Ngo. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) September 22, 2025

Surely, Andy could give him a helpful primer.

Chuck needs to grab an America Flag and a MAGA and go walk by the ICE center in Portland. Pretty sure he'll figure outwhat Antifa is real fast. — Hey Y'all (@LadyTexicann) September 22, 2025

They call that learning the hard way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

