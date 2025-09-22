Nice Timing: Washed-Up Singers Cancel Disney Premiere Performances to Support Free Speech
Chuck Todd's Antifa Blackout: Too Dumb or Perhaps Just Drowning in Leftist Kool-Aid

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 22, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Someone get Chuck Todd a Xanax or a drink. He's panicking! 

If Todd isn't sure what 'Antifa' is, maybe he should do some research. Isn't that what journalists are supposed to do. Perhaps, he could investigate? 

Chuck is hoping his audience is stupid. 

Maybe, both. 

That's an excellent question. Does Todd think Soros has something to hide? 

That's true. Maybe he's just a very confused person. 

Or maybe he is very aware of what Antifa is and he is hoping he can convince his audience this is some sort of hoax? 

Maybe he's not playing. 

He seems to know exactly what it is. He even has visual aids.

Surely, Andy could give him a helpful primer. 

They call that learning the hard way.

