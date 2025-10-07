Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death Fantasy Texts

Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Incites Violence Against ICE and National Guard With Tired...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis


Most Democrats are showing their support for Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones by remaining silent. You'll recall that Jones sent text messages to a colleague where he fantasized about a Republican being fatally shot twice in the head. Jones also said he wanted to watch that Republican's children die in their mother's arms because it would force policy changes he agreed with. It’s sick stuff. On Monday, Senator Tim Kaine decided to lend his vocal support to Jones, saying what he said was ‘indefensible’ but apparently fully acceptable otherwise. Jones has his vote!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s scary that Kaine almost became Vice President.

Posters noted the ridiculousness of Kaine saying what Jones did was ‘indefensible,’ and then going on to defend him.

What comes next? Definitely not accountability from his fellow Democrats.

Commenters say that Kaine’s pro-assassination message to Republicans is being heard loud and clear. It also goes a long way in explaining the dangerous child he raised.

Demons are watching Democrats and taking notes on how to be more evil.

The Democrat Party’s silence on Jones and their refusal to demand he drop out of the race proves all their talk about being against political violence is lies.

We already know it’s the second option. Democrats have already committed to sticking with Jones. No one should be surprised that Democrats are pro-political violence. Power is all that matters to them, and they don't care what it takes to get it or maintain it.

