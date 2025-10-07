Dem Tim Kaine Defends ‘Indefensible’ Jay Jones Despite His Republican and Children Death Fantasy Texts





Most Democrats are showing their support for Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones by remaining silent. You'll recall that Jones sent text messages to a colleague where he fantasized about a Republican being fatally shot twice in the head. Jones also said he wanted to watch that Republican's children die in their mother's arms because it would force policy changes he agreed with. It’s sick stuff. On Monday, Senator Tim Kaine decided to lend his vocal support to Jones, saying what he said was ‘indefensible’ but apparently fully acceptable otherwise. Jones has his vote!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Democrat Virginia Senator Tim Kaine STILL backs Jay Jones, who fantasized about killing a Republican official and his children, and also supports killing cops.



KAINE: “I'm still supporting Jay Jones.” pic.twitter.com/3EXIFaGDXa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2025

Sen. Tim Kaine, Dem of Va, told me he still supports Jay Jones in the Virginia AG race. He calls the leaked texts

“completely indefensible” and “out of character.” Says he’s known him for 25 years. Also says he doesn’t think Jones should drop out of race — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2025

Kaine: “The comments are completely indefensible. I’ve known Jay Jones for 25 years and those comments are very much out of character for him. So if I put the comments, which are clearly beyond the pale, against knowing this guy for 25 years, I'm still supporting Jay Jones.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2025

It’s scary that Kaine almost became Vice President.

Posters noted the ridiculousness of Kaine saying what Jones did was ‘indefensible,’ and then going on to defend him.

Completely indefensible, then defends him. Did you follow up, Manny? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 7, 2025

Completely indefensible but Democrats defend him. Predictable. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 7, 2025

Again, to clarify - if it's "indefensible" what comes next? — Jason Beale (@jabeale) October 7, 2025

What comes next? Definitely not accountability from his fellow Democrats.

Commenters say that Kaine’s pro-assassination message to Republicans is being heard loud and clear. It also goes a long way in explaining the dangerous child he raised.

So @SenTimKaine is in favor of political violence. Noted. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) October 7, 2025

The only convulsion to be drawn is that @timkaine doesn’t really think it’s a big deal to say you want to murder your political opponent’s children. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) October 6, 2025

Tim Kaine's son is Antifa. I am not surprised he endorses a guy who wants his political opponents children getting killed. These people are DEMONS! — Tracy_V (@Storm_22xoxo) October 7, 2025

Demons are watching Democrats and taking notes on how to be more evil.

The Democrat Party’s silence on Jones and their refusal to demand he drop out of the race proves all their talk about being against political violence is lies.

Democratic party condones assassinations of political rivals as well as the killing of their children. That's the fact if they aren't calling for jones to drop out. — David@msmiscorrupt (@DavidMowry18) October 7, 2025

The line from VA Dems seems to be that the texts are absolutely unacceptable — but Jones should also not drop out and they still support him.



The party largely standing behind Jones likely explains why he’s back at 60% chance to win in our market. pic.twitter.com/9D3zcTapne — Jaron Zhou (@ZhouJaron) October 6, 2025

Option 1: Dems decide to publicly show that their rhetoric is sincere and demand that he drop out, even if it means giving up the AG spot



Option 2: Dems show that they only care about power and would prefer a Dem who wished the death of children in office over a Rep



So….? — Millstone (@MillstoneMntn) October 6, 2025

We already know it’s the second option. Democrats have already committed to sticking with Jones. No one should be surprised that Democrats are pro-political violence. Power is all that matters to them, and they don't care what it takes to get it or maintain it.

