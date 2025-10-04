BREAKING: JD Vance Calls on Dem Virginia AG Nominee Jay Jones to Drop Out of Race Due to Violent Texts

On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the growing controversy in the Virginia Attorney General’s race. Recently unearthed text messages revealed that Democrat nominee Jay Jones fantasized about shooting Virginia GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head and wished his wife to watch their children die.

Here’s more, including Vance’s post on X demanding he drop out. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance DEMANDS that Virginia 2025 Attorney General Democrat nominee Jay Jones DROP OUT of the race after he fantasized about shooting GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family.



"The Democrat candidate for AG in Virginia has been fantasizing about murdering his… pic.twitter.com/xAZp6NS77L — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2025

(post continues) ...political opponents in private messages. I'm sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race." Jones said he would "piss on the graves" of Republicans, and hoped for the death of their children. DROP OUT. This scumbag can't be anywhere near an Attorney General position in an American state, let alone any position of authority.

The Democrat candidate for AG in Virginia has been fantasizing about murdering his political opponents in private messages. I'm sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race. https://t.co/ZapsWc9VFG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 4, 2025

How this man is still in the race defies all common decency.

Posters don’t hold back in their assessment of Jones.

This man is literally a terrorist ... yet he wants to lead one of the most powerful AG offices in the country?



If he doesn't drop out, then I'll just assume it's because the Democrats agree with what he said. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 4, 2025

Imagine a person running for Attorney General would be even considered knowing he wants death to 50% of his population.



Lunatic and a Terrorist, this guy cannot be fixed at this point. Activist POC like usual — Common Sense Guy (@DoffyBill) October 4, 2025

A large portion of Democrats think this way.



Jay Jones just got caught saying it out loud. pic.twitter.com/A0t7AetQve — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 4, 2025

Sadly, Jones merely reflects a growing trend favoring political violence in the Democrat Party.

Despite Jones’s call for murder being revealed, DNC Chair Ken Martin has not rescinded his endorsement as of this writing.

The head of the DNC has not rescinded his endorsement pic.twitter.com/aUYTHge0iA — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) October 4, 2025

drop out?

he should be arrested — Guido (@RustySlaw79916) October 4, 2025

He should be arrested and investigated — Moniquen10 📱 (@moniquen1026882) October 4, 2025

It's the right call but from a cutthroat POV, having him stay in helps Republicans more.



Jones will keep the fire going, especially when there are likely more texts out there. — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) October 4, 2025

Jones should drop out immediately. But if Democrats double down in support of political violence against Republicans and their families, the disgust this pro-murder stance raises with sane voters could be a political boon for Republicans on the ballot in the upcoming elections in Virginia.

