BREAKING: JD Vance Calls on Dem Virginia AG Nominee Jay Jones to Drop Out of Race Due to Violent Texts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:02 PM on October 04, 2025
Townhall Media

On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the growing controversy in the Virginia Attorney General’s race. Recently unearthed text messages revealed that Democrat nominee Jay Jones fantasized about shooting Virginia GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert in the head and wished his wife to watch their children die.

Here’s more, including Vance’s post on X demanding he drop out. (READ)

(post continues) ...political opponents in private messages. I'm sure the people hyperventilating about sombrero memes will join me in calling for this very deranged person to drop out of the race."

Jones said he would "piss on the graves" of Republicans, and hoped for the death of their children.

DROP OUT.

This scumbag can't be anywhere near an Attorney General position in an American state, let alone any position of authority.

How this man is still in the race defies all common decency.

Posters don’t hold back in their assessment of Jones.

Sadly, Jones merely reflects a growing trend favoring political violence in the Democrat Party.

Despite Jones’s call for murder being revealed, DNC Chair Ken Martin has not rescinded his endorsement as of this writing.

Jones should drop out immediately. But if Democrats double down in support of political violence against Republicans and their families, the disgust this pro-murder stance raises with sane voters could be a political boon for Republicans on the ballot in the upcoming elections in Virginia.

