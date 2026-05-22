Brian Stelter Noticed Whose Name Was Not Mentioned During Colbert's Final Show (Too Late to Save It!)

Norm Macdonald once said "bad comedians say things to make people clap, not laugh."

That quote perfectly sums up what has gone on over the last few years with a few late night "comedy" shows. Instead of entertainment geared towards everyone, those programs became repositories of DNC talking points poorly disguised as jokes designed to affirm the worldview of the TDS-addled people who have watched far too much of MS NOW.

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However, while Colbert was being feted during his final "Late Show" broadcast, something that had become a staple over the years and that eventually led to CBS pulling the plug was missing:

We checked – there was not a single mention of Trump's name during Colbert's final episode of "The Late Show." pic.twitter.com/h9c36oRLcj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2026

Hey, there's a first time for everything, and this one came during Colbert's last time.

*For the first time in years. https://t.co/853qGVgYal — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 22, 2026

We can't help but wonder when the last Colbert show was that he didn't mention Trump.

If he had taken that approach a year ago, this wouldn't have been his final episode. https://t.co/SPgNnVzxLK — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) May 22, 2026

Too little, too late, as it were.

He was canceled before Paramount bought CBS because the show was losing $40m a year. — Tim (@Readycya) May 22, 2026

They got tired of losing a fortune and axed the show but instead of being introspective, it's easier for Team Colbert to just blame Trump.

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