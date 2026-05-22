Brian Stelter Noticed Whose Name Was Not Mentioned During Colbert's Final Show (Too Late to Save It!)

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Doug P. | 12:20 PM on May 22, 2026
Twitter

Norm Macdonald once said "bad comedians say things to make people clap, not laugh." 

That quote perfectly sums up what has gone on over the last few years with a few late night "comedy" shows. Instead of entertainment geared towards everyone, those programs became repositories of DNC talking points poorly disguised as jokes designed to affirm the worldview of the TDS-addled people who have watched far too much of MS NOW. 

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However, while Colbert was being feted during his final "Late Show" broadcast, something that had become a staple over the years and that eventually led to CBS pulling the plug was missing: 

Hey, there's a first time for everything, and this one came during Colbert's last time. 

We can't help but wonder when the last Colbert show was that he didn't mention Trump.

Too little, too late, as it were. 

They got tired of losing a fortune and axed the show but instead of being introspective, it's easier for Team Colbert to just blame Trump. 

*****

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