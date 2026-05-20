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Variety: Stephen Colbert’s Push Into Politics May Have Hurt the Late-Night Format

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitchy

Here's some news that might shock you. It turns out that turning late-night entertainment programs into soapboxes for their hosts' leftist political views may have damaged the format. We learned this from Variety, which reports that Stephen Colbert's push into politics might have ultimately hurt late-night TV. 

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The post continues:

… #DavidLetterman feuded with politicians but not over what they did in Washington. 

In 2026, late-night shows are a wholly different creation. 

“These shows were built to be vaudeville in the box in your living room,” says professor Dannagal Young, who studies political satire and the media preferences of liberals and conservatives. “They were a place to watch jugglers and clowns and funny people doing impressions. They were not made for this.”

They were made for stand-up comedians and stupid pet tricks.

Brian Steinberg reports:

On Election Night, Colbert and crew mounted a live special for the Showtime cable network, and as more electoral votes were called for Donald Trump, cementing a victory that set many Americans on edge, groans from the live crowd became more intense. Suddenly, Colbert’s comedy show was no laughing matter.

“It feels like an asteroid has smacked into our democracy,” one guest said. “Get your abortions now.”

“Outside of the Civil War, World War II and including 9/11 this may be the most cataclysmic event our country has seen,” said another.

Realizing that late-night sketches would no longer be appreciated, Colbert and team winged it — no rundowns, no scripts.  In doing so, Colbert told this reporter during an interview in 2017, he realized he had hit on a new “Late Show” foundation. “The last 10 minutes of that election show were honest. They were honest, and that was a turning point for us,” he said at the time. “After that, we knew I could never do this show without at least attempting to keep my emotional skegs in the water.”  At the end of the Election Night program, the comic delivered an unrehearsed monologue, asking viewers, “How did our politics get so poisonous?”

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It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma.

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Tomorrow night is his last show! Hooray!

Late night used to be an opportunity for entertainers to plug their latest movies; Colbert decided people would rather see Adam Schiff.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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