Seth Abramson Says the Insurrection Never Ended and the Christofascists Won't Stop

When we last checked in on supposed attorney Seth Abramson, he was trying to compare the Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal by the Commonwealth of Virginia to Bush v. Gore, after The New York Times reported that "The Supreme Court does not ordinarily review rulings by state supreme courts interpreting state constitutions." Abramson had to be reminded that Bush v. Gore was over a federal election, not a state election.

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We're not sure what in particular has Abramson boiling over now, but he says it's only the beginning, and insists that President Donald Trump has no plans to leave office or allow free elections … the same thing liberals were claiming during his first term.

This is only the beginning. He has no plans to leave office or allow free elections. Nor are his plans hidden—they're all unfolding in plain sight. The Insurrection never ended and the Christofascists won't stop until our democracy is gone. Choose who you'll be in this moment. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 20, 2026

We'll be sane, rational people who will vote for a new president in 2028.

I’ll be someone who thinks you’re wrong. — Dr. Jimmy Lockdown, MD, CPH (@southerncheez) May 20, 2026

Quit making up fake scenarios and hurting your own feelings — RogueOne (@roguesquadon75) May 20, 2026

Imagine being so delusional that you live in fear from fake scenarios. You will only have to spend a few more years being constantly afraid of Trump then you can spend the next 8 years telling us JD or Marco are actually worse than Trump. LOL — Joe Fox (@45_flyer) May 20, 2026

Where do I sign up to be a “Christofascist” that sounds fun — Obsequious Deacon (@ObstinateDeacon) May 20, 2026

There wasn't an insurrection. We're a Constitutional Republic. Educate yourself. — Questionthings (@ctdsara) May 20, 2026

Are you in a closed garage with your car running? — Boxjockey (@JerryHinson16) May 20, 2026

You clowns said the same thing last time, but he left, get some new material. The prevalence of TDS riddled media is really getting boring. — Eugene Gray (@PugsleyGray) May 20, 2026

Okay, drama queen.



They said the same thing in 2020, and he left right on time. — RuralVAGuy, PhD 🇺🇸 (@rural_va_guy) May 20, 2026

If you really believe that, you should be packing your bags and looking at buying property in Canada. But I suspect this is just hyperbolic whining. — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) May 20, 2026

I see you’re the biggest fan of hyperbole today. Relax fella, go outside and take a walk. — Just Dave (@hokieheel2) May 20, 2026

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Yes. This is exactly what is going to happen. You are so smart to see it. You should gather your things and leave the country at once! Take some friends with you!



🙄 — Trent Steel (@thetrentsteel) May 20, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he absolutely believes that there wouldn't be an election in 2028, but he sure is campaigning hard for it regardless. We agree that all Democrats should stop campaigning since Trump isn't leaving, and he has no plans to allow free or fair elections.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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