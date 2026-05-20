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Seth Abramson Says the Insurrection Never Ended and the Christofascists Won't Stop

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 20, 2026
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When we last checked in on supposed attorney Seth Abramson, he was trying to compare the Supreme Court refusing to hear an appeal by the Commonwealth of Virginia to Bush v. Gore, after The New York Times reported that "The Supreme Court does not ordinarily review rulings by state supreme courts interpreting state constitutions." Abramson had to be reminded that Bush v. Gore was over a federal election, not a state election.

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We're not sure what in particular has Abramson boiling over now, but he says it's only the beginning, and insists that President Donald Trump has no plans to leave office or allow free elections … the same thing liberals were claiming during his first term.

We'll be sane, rational people who will vote for a new president in 2028.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom said he absolutely believes that there wouldn't be an election in 2028, but he sure is campaigning hard for it regardless. We agree that all Democrats should stop campaigning since Trump isn't leaving, and he has no plans to allow free or fair elections.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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