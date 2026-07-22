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DSA Brain Trust Confuses Two Jewish Joshes, Then Ilhan Decries Bombs She Voted For All Along

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

One thing about the DSA wing of the Democrats, they're stupid.  All of that Jew hate takes up so much space in their tiny brains, there isn't room for much more. This one was a real doozy.

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Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a Democrat Congressman who is also Jewish. He's been concerned about the DSA wing of his party and so he tweeted about it. 

Rep. Gottheimer's tweet was directed at Van Jones for correctly pointing out the AOC and Bernie wing of the party is off the chain. 

Well, along comes one of the DSA dumb dumbs. Her name is Rep. Summer Lee. 

Apparently Summer's Eve, I mean Summer Lee (easy to get douchebags confused) thought she had come up with a sick burn. Just one problem. 

The Democrat elected official who signed bombs was another Jewish guy named Josh.

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The one named Josh Shapiro. Maybe Summer thinks all Jewish guys look the same?

Not content for Summer Lee to be loud, stupid and wrong alone, along comes Ilhan Omar. Just the mention of that name indicates things are about to get incredibly ignorant. 

Ilhan conceded it was the OTHER Jewish Josh who signed the bombs, but still Gottheimer voted to drop them. So there!

Not so fast.

Actually those bombs were meant to be given to Ukraine for help in the incursion against Russia. 

And yes, it's true Gottheimer did vote to give those bombs to Ukraine, so did Ilhan.

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That's embarrassing ... for Summer and Ilhan.

That's the thing about stupid people, they don't know when to stop. 

Also, all of these people are DEMOCRATS. This is Democrat infighting. One would think they could at least recognize each other's names. 

Grab the popcorn. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR JOSH SHAPIRO UKRAINE

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