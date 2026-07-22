DSA Brain Trust Confuses Two Jewish Joshes, Then Ilhan Decries Bombs She Voted For All Along

One thing about the DSA wing of the Democrats, they're stupid. All of that Jew hate takes up so much space in their tiny brains, there isn't room for much more. This one was a real doozy.

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Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a Democrat Congressman who is also Jewish. He's been concerned about the DSA wing of his party and so he tweeted about it.

I’m glad to see other Democrats reiterating what I’ve been saying all along: the DSA are not Democrats. They’re socialists, who want to hijack the Democratic Party.



The Democrats have a big tent. That’s our strength. We embrace a range of ideas — but there’s no room for… https://t.co/4egn90PNm0 — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) July 20, 2026

Rep. Gottheimer's tweet was directed at Van Jones for correctly pointing out the AOC and Bernie wing of the party is off the chain.

Well, along comes one of the DSA dumb dumbs. Her name is Rep. Summer Lee.

What about Dems who sign bombs and vote to drop them? https://t.co/KTnZ8ZRwrV — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) July 21, 2026

Apparently Summer's Eve, I mean Summer Lee (easy to get douchebags confused) thought she had come up with a sick burn. Just one problem.

The Democrat elected official who signed bombs was another Jewish guy named Josh.

You know that’s the other Jewish guy named Josh, right? https://t.co/dCF0AtT0rY — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) July 21, 2026

The one named Josh Shapiro. Maybe Summer thinks all Jewish guys look the same?

Not content for Summer Lee to be loud, stupid and wrong alone, along comes Ilhan Omar. Just the mention of that name indicates things are about to get incredibly ignorant.

He signed the bombs you voted to be dropped. Hope this helps! https://t.co/zkwiJMa8cN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 21, 2026

Ilhan conceded it was the OTHER Jewish Josh who signed the bombs, but still Gottheimer voted to drop them. So there!

Not so fast.

Actually those bombs were meant to be given to Ukraine for help in the incursion against Russia.

Shapiro signing bombs was an event with Zelensky about fighting Russia—it had nothing to do with Israel. https://t.co/HwuaPxrZJa pic.twitter.com/OzszqqqXdb — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 21, 2026

Josh Shapiro signed Ukrainian bombs back in 2024, not Israeli bombs. Pictures often circulate online, with Zelenskyy cropped out, alongside the false claim that they're Israeli bombshttps://t.co/Imni54YnsK pic.twitter.com/UYzOhDvFS2 — Nick Field (@nick_field90) July 21, 2026

And yes, it's true Gottheimer did vote to give those bombs to Ukraine, so did Ilhan.

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That's embarrassing ... for Summer and Ilhan.

Omg she's still digging https://t.co/iGEOApZcd5 — Gavin Newsom or Bust! (@RoyDelfino) July 22, 2026

That's the thing about stupid people, they don't know when to stop.

If you’re keeping track, one bigoted DSA Dem confused two different Jewish politicians named Josh and then another one jumped in to defend the conflation by misleading about the referenced events.



Dishonest, hateful, and absurdly ignorant. Toxic for Dems. pic.twitter.com/ZzDJViEpJb — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 22, 2026

Also, all of these people are DEMOCRATS. This is Democrat infighting. One would think they could at least recognize each other's names.

when your enemy is in a circular firing squad let them keep shooting.... — kpelletier (@kpellet10) July 22, 2026

Grab the popcorn.

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