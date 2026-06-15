VIP
How Will UK Enforce Its Ban on Social Media for Kids Under 16?
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Nonbinary Park Ranger Fired for Hanging Trans Flag in...
CBS News: Veteran Desperately Urging ICE to Release His Wife; 'It Rips My...
Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential...
VIP
California Fault Lyin’: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for DOJ Investigation Started Under Anot...
Pro-Trans Doctor Denies Teenage Girls Are Having Healthy Breasts Removed, Just Teenage Boy...
Report: Graham Platner Mocked Teen’s Suicide Attempt on Reddit
Knicks 'Fans' Destroy Cab Driver's Livelihood in Mamdani's NYC — Immigrant Ruined After...
Bombshell Betrayal: Spencer Pratt Teams Up With Karen Bass’ Brother to Sue Her...
Politburo Posse Poses Proudly for Trump’s World Cup Win None of Them Helped...
Hasan Piker Goes Full Stalin: Cheers Plan to Throw Republicans in Prison
Graham Platner’s Face Now Too Toxic for National Dem Ads — Even as...
PHRASING! MeidasTouch Dweeb Picks the WORST Way to Express His 'Outrage' Over Michelle...
NYT: Several San Francisco Giants Wrote Bible Verses on Their Caps on Pride...

Sister of MI Senate Candidate Charged With Aggravated Battery at Anti-ICE Protest

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Blame Islamophobia: This editor sometimes mixes up New Jersey Democratic congressional nominee Adam Hamawy, who testified as a defense witness for "the Blind Sheikh" who planned the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who campaigns with Hasan "America deserved 9/11" Piker and told campaign staffers that he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad." 

Advertisement

Apparently, El-Sayed's sister is — you'll never believe this — a professor at the University of Chicago who publicly celebrated October 7 and was recently charged with aggravated battery against a government employee at an ICE facility.

The post continues:

… battery against a government employee at an ICE facility, along with two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer...

is the sister of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

This is the same genius professor who after the October 7th terrorist attacks stated, "I hope nothing is ever the same. Let PALESTINE break this country wide open. Let it be reborn or crumble under the weight of its own contradictions. Long live the student intifada."

The University of Chicago was given $530 MILLION in federal funding last year. She's still employed.

"F*** the University of Chicago. I work at one of the biggest employers in Chicago. A place with thousands of people I could potentially organize. This is where I need to build power."

Radicalism runs in the family.

H/T and all the praise @TradeUnionJake for the incredible work. 🫡

Recommended

Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential Library
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

He'll never be asked to hold his sister to account, just as Mayor Zohran Mamdani was able to brush off similar social media posts by his new bride.

So, she's an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, and according to El-Sayed's LinkedIn profile, he's a "physician" who has never been granted a medical license. On what basis did their parents decide to immigrate to the United States and bless us with these two?

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS HAMAS MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential Library
Grateful Calvin
CBS News: Veteran Desperately Urging ICE to Release His Wife; 'It Rips My Heart Apart'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
PHRASING! MeidasTouch Dweeb Picks the WORST Way to Express His 'Outrage' Over Michelle Obama Joke
Grateful Calvin
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Nonbinary Park Ranger Fired for Hanging Trans Flag in Yosemite
Brett T.
Pro-Trans Doctor Denies Teenage Girls Are Having Healthy Breasts Removed, Just Teenage Boys
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can't You FEEL the Love? Obamas Unveil Commissioned Portrait of Themselves at Presidential Library Grateful Calvin
Advertisement