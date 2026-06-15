Sister of MI Senate Candidate Charged With Aggravated Battery at Anti-ICE Protest

Blame Islamophobia: This editor sometimes mixes up New Jersey Democratic congressional nominee Adam Hamawy, who testified as a defense witness for "the Blind Sheikh" who planned the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who campaigns with Hasan "America deserved 9/11" Piker and told campaign staffers that he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad."

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Apparently, El-Sayed's sister is — you'll never believe this — a professor at the University of Chicago who publicly celebrated October 7 and was recently charged with aggravated battery against a government employee at an ICE facility.

🚨 Well, well, well.



Looks like University of Chicago's professor Eman Abdelhadi, who publicly celebrated the October 7th massacres by Hamas, who calls for student uprisings in the name of Palestinian resistance, and who was recently charged with two counts of aggravated… https://t.co/2BpUtAlZuz pic.twitter.com/eIUAygZgRD — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) June 15, 2026

The post continues:

… battery against a government employee at an ICE facility, along with two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer... is the sister of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. This is the same genius professor who after the October 7th terrorist attacks stated, "I hope nothing is ever the same. Let PALESTINE break this country wide open. Let it be reborn or crumble under the weight of its own contradictions. Long live the student intifada." The University of Chicago was given $530 MILLION in federal funding last year. She's still employed. "F*** the University of Chicago. I work at one of the biggest employers in Chicago. A place with thousands of people I could potentially organize. This is where I need to build power." Radicalism runs in the family. H/T and all the praise @TradeUnionJake for the incredible work. 🫡

He'll never be asked to hold his sister to account, just as Mayor Zohran Mamdani was able to brush off similar social media posts by his new bride.

Deport the whole family. — Jackie 🐸 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_Patriot21) June 15, 2026

I have seen that miserable terrorist before. Why is she still allowed to work at the University? 🤬 — 📟 Zionist Pager (@Balabusta79) June 15, 2026

All in the family, hate is rampant. — Ben Graber..Politician, Physician and Author, (@bengraber) June 15, 2026

Denaturalize and deport the whole terror supporting family @SecRubio @RealTomHoman — rivercitywoman (@rivercitywoman) June 15, 2026

Time to end this @SecRubio — Ms Duke (@MyDogDukie) June 15, 2026

They’re all trash and need to be removed from my country. — Just Shut Up Already (@Carmen50) June 15, 2026

Their parents must be lovely. — Leslie Zimmerman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheZimmerwoman) June 15, 2026

So, she's an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, and according to El-Sayed's LinkedIn profile, he's a "physician" who has never been granted a medical license. On what basis did their parents decide to immigrate to the United States and bless us with these two?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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