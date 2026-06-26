Michigan Dem Abdul El-Sayed Receives Special Delivery from Blue — Contents: Absolutely No Clue

Blue left a letter ... it says Abdul needs a clue.

Vote time, vote time, vote time, vote time, VOTEEE TIIIMMMEEE!!!!! 🩵🐾



(This one’s for us, 90s kids!) pic.twitter.com/zQwDX69VRT — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) June 25, 2026

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Or maybe Abdul could consider talking to voters like adults?

Imagine calling this guy a radical extremist https://t.co/LvVzO6MYfl — Joe (@electionsjoe) June 25, 2026

That's his whole goal. He's rehabbing his image.

One of his staffers was just charged with terrorist threats and vandalism. He has a lot to make people forget.

Why did he wake up this morning and decide to be cringe? https://t.co/xG2vxIHptp — Yousef Is Margin Calling Ohio (@JoefromOhio2) June 25, 2026

Maybe because he's an awful person.

These types of humiliation rituals work effectively on suburban quirk chungus moms and former theater kids.



El-Sayed making a complete ass of himself may pull votes from Stevens and McMorrow, but working class males will be repulsed. https://t.co/7E5ExYwDuP — Jay Murray (JZ DeLorean) (@Stainless31) June 25, 2026

El-Sayed is not a serious person. People should not vote for this clown.

We just got a fatwa, we just got a fatwa… I wonder who it’s from? The caliphate! https://t.co/gpUnbP7332 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 25, 2026

That's what America should be scared of.

Abdul El-Sayed needs to Pokemon Go back to the Middle East. https://t.co/SxrtUF5sXB — Swag Jockey Fern (@GrantMa25066011) June 26, 2026

Quickly.

no one who mocked mcmorrow's dance or called her cringe is allowed to defend this. https://t.co/x7P2TITpYh — Fat Tea. (@Fat_DTEA) June 25, 2026

Oh, but they will. Anything this guy does is amazing and wonderful according to the Left and the Media.

WHAT DAFUQ IS THIS???



Y’all need meds? 🤨 https://t.co/62UQ1MxeLC — 𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓴𝓲 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓼 (@NikkiBarnes) June 26, 2026

Exactly.

People are calling it the cutest, most babygirl campaign ever https://t.co/qr0LKoxwus — ✯ R I L E Y ✯ (@RileyTX) June 25, 2026

Missed a perfect chance Abdul's Clues https://t.co/N1wcrXAWSS — Goad Gatsby (@GoadGatsby) June 26, 2026

He desperately needs one.

We are very close to the point where all of Gen X is going to go blind just from rolling our eyes too much. https://t.co/1dfsVQb2VM — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 26, 2026

This might be the worst political ad I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/biqt6IVDGC — Midnight Messenger (@MidnightMess777) June 26, 2026

If it's not, it's close.

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I hope you get sued https://t.co/rqIvKNRYMg — Sir Rottweiler 🐾 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SireRottweiler) June 26, 2026

Stop ruining fond childhood memories with Leftist politics.

Talking to your voters like they are six year olds, huh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2026

That's about the mentality of the trust fund nepo babies enamored with him.

Bro is targeting the 18-25 year old libtards. — Austin (@MrAustinPredict) June 25, 2026

That's the only people who would appreciate that ad.

Something tells me their internals show MI voters think AES is a massive douchebag/toxic.



That’s the only way I can justify all these skits. — Based F. Kennedy 🇺🇸🦅 (@Based_F_K) June 25, 2026

Maybe Michigan voters think he is a terrorist sympathizer since he employs (alleged) terrorists and all.