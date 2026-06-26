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Michigan Dem Abdul El-Sayed Receives Special Delivery from Blue — Contents: Absolutely No Clue

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Blue left a letter ... it says Abdul needs a clue.

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Or maybe Abdul could consider talking to voters like adults?

That's his whole goal. He's rehabbing his image. 

One of his staffers was just charged with terrorist threats and vandalism. He has a lot to make people forget.

Maybe because he's an awful person.

El-Sayed is not a serious person. People should not vote for this clown.

That's what America should be scared of. 

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Quickly.

Oh, but they will. Anything this guy does is amazing and wonderful according to the Left and the Media.

Exactly.

He desperately needs one. 

If it's not, it's close.

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Stop ruining fond childhood memories with Leftist politics. 

That's about the mentality of the trust fund nepo babies enamored with him.

That's the only people who would appreciate that ad. 

Maybe Michigan voters think he is a terrorist sympathizer since he employs (alleged) terrorists and all. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MICHIGAN TERRORISM

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