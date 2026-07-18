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The AP Tracks Down Ex-Wife of ICE Agent in Its Video of 'What We Know So Far' About ICE Shootings

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 18, 2026
Twitter

The Associated Press on Saturday posted a video about "what we know so far" about the three people who have been killed in roughly a week "related to encounters with ICE." As Twitchy reported, a 28-year-old Mexican man fleeing an ICE "encounter" ran out into the highway and was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer—that was counted as an ICE-involved fatality. All three deaths appear to have been a consequence of someone trying to flee federal officers.

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A 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Monday in Maine after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. That agent's name has gone public, and mainstream news outlets are seeking out character testimonies from his ex-wives to prove that he has a violent streak. See if you can sniff out just a hint of anti-ICE bias in the AP's video:

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The ex-wife is always a reliable source. She wasn't there, but they showed her the surveillance video, and she didn't see anyone trying to run down her ex-husband.

So, three people who were living here illegally have died in encounters with ICE over the past week. Now let's see a video for every person raped or killed by an illegal alien.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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