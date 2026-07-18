The AP Tracks Down Ex-Wife of ICE Agent in Its Video of 'What We Know So Far' About ICE Shootings

The Associated Press on Saturday posted a video about "what we know so far" about the three people who have been killed in roughly a week "related to encounters with ICE." As Twitchy reported, a 28-year-old Mexican man fleeing an ICE "encounter" ran out into the highway and was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer—that was counted as an ICE-involved fatality. All three deaths appear to have been a consequence of someone trying to flee federal officers.

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A 26-year-old Colombian national was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Monday in Maine after he allegedly weaponized his vehicle against the agents. That agent's name has gone public, and mainstream news outlets are seeking out character testimonies from his ex-wives to prove that he has a violent streak. See if you can sniff out just a hint of anti-ICE bias in the AP's video:

In roughly a week, three people have been killed related to encounters with ICE. This is what we know so far about the cases. pic.twitter.com/l384nHtvq7 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 18, 2026

This framing is why nobody trusts the media anymore. Why do you hate America? pic.twitter.com/1htAgAgTCq — Harrison Bergeron (@Kubik339) July 18, 2026

When you have millions of illegals roaming the country, statistics dictate this as the case. — Thomas Harrington (@tomharrin) July 18, 2026

So that's about 6 or so.



Out of over 400,000 detained.



Wake me when it hits 0.5% — Daddio (@MusingDave) July 18, 2026

As long as the ICE officers are ok.

If illegals don’t want to take the free flight home and instead they use their vehicles as weapons then what can they expect. — BillyBob1972 🇺🇸 (@BillyRickiBob) July 18, 2026

You'reimplying ICE intentionally is targeting & killing illegal alien immigrants & criminals? Sounds like it. You gaslighters have no scruples. All for votes. America voted for removal, easy way or hard way. If you care so much about them & are afraid for them tell them to leave. pic.twitter.com/GMkTk25s0J — Seamus M (@M1Seamus) July 18, 2026

Self-deport & quit interfering with deportation operations, and you'll definitely not lose your life. — GYMMY (@GYMMY_on_Twitch) July 18, 2026

Here's what we know, these people aren't supposed to be here at all, how about that? — Ultra Amy ♀️🇺🇲🇻🇦 (@Amy_die_Ami) July 18, 2026

Now do ICE involved deaths under Biden and Obama.



You never covered those. — Mike Permass (@MPermass1982) July 18, 2026

Every arrestee decides the amount of force (if any) used in their arrest. The AP is, as always, proving once again that it is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. — Thomas (@Newport5910) July 18, 2026

If you actually cared you'd be pushing stories telling people not to flee or ram people or property with their vehicles, but you don't, because you don't actually care. This is just useful propaganda to you.



Absolutely fucking pathetic. — K (@contrasquid) July 18, 2026

Self deport, don't use your car as a weapon, follow law enforcement instructions during interactions. — Proud Navy vet (@dickeyman1) July 18, 2026

In each case the common thread is the dead person did not follow the lawful commands of the police officers. — Duxmoh828 (@SmallGovLiberty) July 18, 2026

“Here’s what his ex-wife had to say…” — Richard Forcino (@Ric45611) July 18, 2026

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The ex-wife is always a reliable source. She wasn't there, but they showed her the surveillance video, and she didn't see anyone trying to run down her ex-husband.

So, three people who were living here illegally have died in encounters with ICE over the past week. Now let's see a video for every person raped or killed by an illegal alien.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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