Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’s Problems

A member of the growing Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) branch of the Democrat Party says her group has had a communist cure to America’s ills in its back pocket for years. That secret surefire solution? Free stuff, of course! See, you give people whatever they want!

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Democrat Socialist Melat Kiros: "Every single issue that I looked at…we already figured out the solution a long time ago." "You solve homelessness by giving people housing." "You solve hunger by giving people food." "You solve health care by going to a single-payer system." “It is common sense, right?" These are the people about to occupy seats in the US Congress.

Here’s DSA candidate Melat Kiros, who recently unseated an incumbent Democrat in a Colorado congressional primary, spilling the socialistic beans. (WATCH)

Democrat Socialist Melat Kiros:



"Every single issue that I looked at…we already figured out the solution a long time ago."



"You solve homelessness by giving people housing."



"You solve hunger by giving people food."



"You solve health care by going to a single payer system."… pic.twitter.com/Zuo2vYyA1Z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

She’s like a retarded five-year-old. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2026

May be giving her too much credit. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

Definitely too much credit.

Posters are slapping themselves for not devising this ‘free stuff’ plan first.

That’s it! My goodness! What has everyone else been thinking for the past 50 years or more?



Problems solved! — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) July 3, 2026

Not that what she says is “common sense…” pic.twitter.com/9LuvUbaDqc — Bernard Roan (@XCoastie73) July 3, 2026

Many often wonder what it’s like to live free of personal responsibility and the shackles of intelligence. That’s the day-to-day life of Democrats and their DSA comrades.

It’s truly a magical existence.

You can’t just give these things to people.



Someone has to create, build, or make them happen.

That costs money, — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 3, 2026

Liberals can’t be trusted with anything.https://t.co/ucpapqsWjb — Asha'man Curtis 🇺🇸 (@ashamancurtis) July 3, 2026

They're happy to turn the productive into slaves for the lazy and envious. — Snuggs!!!! (@SnuggyJr) July 3, 2026

All that ‘free stuff’ is going to cost people who work for a living a whole lot.

‘Free stuff’ is a simple message for gullible and economically illiterate people. In other words, the Democrat Party’s base.

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We’re cooked if these people wield power. Absolutely zero understanding of basic economics. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 3, 2026

All you have to do is give people stuff. Problems solved. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2026

Unfortunately, saying that you are going to house, feed, and heal everyone is a more attractive message than “basic economics” to an Idiocracy, which is where we live. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) July 3, 2026

They understand it perfectly well. They don't care. That's the important thing to understand. It's all irrelevant. Everything they say is window dressing for the revolution. — Praecox (@Praecox87) July 3, 2026

Socialists promise utopia but deliver death and destruction every time. If they gain power in America, it will be no different.

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