Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for...
Rand Paul Calls Out Sketchy Birth Tourism Loophole — BIG Dummy Kinzinger Responds...
As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side...
VIP
Taylor & Travis’ Lavish Wedding: Road Closures, Millions to Charity and a Masterclass...
Bill Maher Tells JD Vance He'd Need Subpoena Power in Order to Get...
Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it...
Zohran Lights Up the Sky: Fans Praise Him for 'FREE' Macy’s Fireworks Show...
Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the...
Cellphone Video Captures the Moment Gunfire Erupts at a Michigan Mall
VIP
Zohran Mamdani's Speech Marking America's 250 Is Exactly What I Expected
Notice Which Network and Anchor Jack Smith Chose to Explain Why His Investigations...
Runaway TDS Update: Rep Doesn't Rule Out Dems Aggressively Investigating Freedom 250
Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault...
Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art'...

Radical Reveal: Colorado DSA Candidate Shares Secret Socialist Solution to All of America’s Problems

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on July 03, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

A member of the growing Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) branch of the Democrat Party says her group has had a communist cure to America’s ills in its back pocket for years. That secret surefire solution? Free stuff, of course! See, you give people whatever they want!

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Socialist Melat Kiros:

"Every single issue that I looked at…we already figured out the solution a long time ago."

"You solve homelessness by giving people housing."

"You solve hunger by giving people food."

"You solve health care by going to a single-payer system."

“It is common sense, right?"

These are the people about to occupy seats in the US Congress.

Here’s DSA candidate Melat Kiros, who recently unseated an incumbent Democrat in a Colorado congressional primary, spilling the socialistic beans. (WATCH)

Definitely too much credit.

Posters are slapping themselves for not devising this ‘free stuff’ plan first.

Recommended

Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values'
justmindy
Advertisement

Many often wonder what it’s like to live free of personal responsibility and the shackles of intelligence. That’s the day-to-day life of Democrats and their DSA comrades.

It’s truly a magical existence.

All that ‘free stuff’ is going to cost people who work for a living a whole lot.

‘Free stuff’ is a simple message for gullible and economically illiterate people. In other words, the Democrat Party’s base.

Advertisement

Socialists promise utopia but deliver death and destruction every time. If they gain power in America, it will be no different.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COLORADO CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE HOMELESSNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values'
justmindy
Ben Ferguson Pointed Out CNN Wasn't Complying With Mamdani's A/C Rule and the Host Was NOT Happy
Doug P.
Rand Paul Calls Out Sketchy Birth Tourism Loophole — BIG Dummy Kinzinger Responds by Trying to Ban AR-15s
justmindy
As Backward as His Ideas: Zohran Mamdani Lectures America from the Wrong Side of George Washington’s Desk
justmindy
Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it Feel Like the Apocalypse
Doug P.
Taylor & Travis’ Lavish Wedding: Road Closures, Millions to Charity and a Masterclass in Ignoring Envy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Patti LuPone ‘Furious’ After Gay Cruise She’s On Gets Banned From Turkey for Violating 'Moral Values' justmindy
Advertisement