Bill Kristol Thinks the Dem Establishment Can Learn a Lesson from Socialist Upset in Colorado

As Twitch reported earlier, Denver's 30-year incumbent Democratic representative was trounced on Tuesday night by 29-year-old Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros. Kiros, an Ethiopian "recovering lawyer" and former barista, has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and has called for a U.S. arms embargo. She described the October 7, 2023 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis as "the inevitable consequence of apartheid." When asked about the firebombing attack on Boulder that killed an elderly woman by an Egyptian national, she refused to call it antisemitism: we don't know "what was in the heart of the perpetrator."

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She's also not just anti-Trump; she's anti-American. But Bill Kristol, busy conserving conservatism, says that his fellow members of the Democratic establishment can learn a lesson from Kiros' win: stand up firmly and unhesitatingly to Trump.

The Dem establishment and Dem centrists can wring their hands and complain about the results in Colorado.



Or they can learn a lesson: Their repudiation was in large part about their perceived unwillingness to stand up firmly and unhesitatingly to Trump.



So start doing so! — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 1, 2026

These commies aren't firmly standing up to President Donald Trump. They're using the Democratic machine to destroy the Democratic Party and replace it with their own. Kristol can't see anything beyond Never Trump, though.

The new poster child for the Democrat party. Democratic Socialist Vladimir Lenin. He murdered 4 million people. Congrats on the re-branding.. pic.twitter.com/Yh2sTS0RC7 — Larry Kraus (@lkraus01) July 1, 2026

Right, I mean you’ve got a bunch of white 20 something’s showing up in rainbow colored Che shirts chanting free Palestine but they are motivated because a 30 year incumbent that votes 💯 against Trump isn’t mad enough?? This dude needs to retire, he has zero clue about this stuff — jeff meier (@baseballpopz) July 1, 2026

This Kristol dude is pegging the meter pic.twitter.com/MVAFXyxkSx — Magnus_Man (@Magnus_Man_03) July 1, 2026

This is the most braindead take yet.



The reason you are in this mess is because DNC’s only platform has been “stand up to Trump”



Instead of proposing common sense ideas and policy solutions



Character politics and marketing opened the door for the communists to take over DNC — Trump and Vance (@Trump_Vance) July 1, 2026

You’re delusional if you actually believe this. The DSA isn’t running against Trump, they’re running against America. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) July 2, 2026

The delusion is off the charts. Dan Goldman impeached Trump and was voted out because he wasn’t sufficiently pro-Islam. Fuck off — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) July 1, 2026

You're literally clapping for communists out of spite for Trump. — Stolypilled (@TweetMangione) July 1, 2026

Big government advocate Bill Kristol just isn't that upset with the DSA advance within his Democratic party. — Steve Bartin (@stevebartin) July 1, 2026

Yeah, no. The one unifying factor among all these DSA candidates is their hatred for Israel. Your golem gets stronger every day and you still think it's your friend. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) July 2, 2026

Yeah, all they did was try to imprison him and bar him from running. Not standing up to him? Seriously? — Robinson (@teniscat) July 2, 2026

Dumb take on a real problem inside your party.

But please do enjoy being ended from within. — Zinotchka (@Zinotchka616) July 2, 2026

Goldman was the first impeachment lawyer for Dems against Trump you moron. — Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) July 1, 2026

"...and make sure you aren't Jewish!"



-Dan Goldman — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 2, 2026

"We're conserving conservatism by endorsing communists." — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) July 2, 2026

Yes, a Democrat party simply not anti-Trump enough. What is wrong with you people? That’s the only thing a Democrat party stands for that that’s why 2 million people have left it and registered for the Republican Party. — DerekJMiller (@DerekJMiller2) July 1, 2026

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incorrect, the Red-Green alliance has radicalized our middle class to create a generation of weak champagne socialists who hate our country. The working classes are too busy WORKING and far too sensible to fall for this suicidal nihilism. — Dr EJ Brearley (@DrEJBrearley) July 1, 2026

You’re aligned with literal Nazis and socialists. Look around Bill and see how far you have sunk — TallyW (@tally8076) July 1, 2026

Kristol actually believes that establishment Democrats who vote against Trump 100 percent of the time and have led the impeachment effort against him could learn a lesson from these DSA nepo-babies about standing up to Trump.

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