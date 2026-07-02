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Bill Kristol Thinks the Dem Establishment Can Learn a Lesson from Socialist Upset in Colorado

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 02, 2026
Twitchy Meme

As Twitch reported earlier, Denver's 30-year incumbent Democratic representative was trounced on Tuesday night by 29-year-old Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros. Kiros, an Ethiopian "recovering lawyer" and former barista, has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and has called for a U.S. arms embargo. She described the October 7, 2023 slaughter of 1,200 Israelis as "the inevitable consequence of apartheid." When asked about the firebombing attack on Boulder that killed an elderly woman by an Egyptian national, she refused to call it antisemitism: we don't know "what was in the heart of the perpetrator."

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She's also not just anti-Trump; she's anti-American. But Bill Kristol, busy conserving conservatism, says that his fellow members of the Democratic establishment can learn a lesson from Kiros' win: stand up firmly and unhesitatingly to Trump.

These commies aren't firmly standing up to President Donald Trump. They're using the Democratic machine to destroy the Democratic Party and replace it with their own. Kristol can't see anything beyond Never Trump, though.

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Kristol actually believes that establishment Democrats who vote against Trump 100 percent of the time and have led the impeachment effort against him could learn a lesson from these DSA nepo-babies about standing up to Trump.

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BILL KRISTOL COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP

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