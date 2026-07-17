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CBS News Rates Election Info Trump Declassified As 'False' Without Looking at the Documents

Doug P. | 8:40 AM on July 17, 2026
Meme

Last night President Trump delivered a speech after declassifying documents showing election vulnerabilities and Chinese hacking attempts while also explaining the need for the SAVE America Act to be passed in the Senate. 

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Here's a little bit about what the declassified documents show. 

Here's the rest of that post:

- Hundreds of millions of American voter files in the hands of foreign govs 

- Voting machines & ballot-counting systems exposed to hacking & manipulation 

- China & other adversaries actively trying to meddle in elections 

- Evidence of fraud being buried 

- Hundreds of thousands of non-citizens & dead people still active on voter rolls 

- No Voter ID, no Proof of Citizenship required 

- Tens of millions of mail-in ballots floating unsecured

And yet the Democrats fiercely oppose the SAVE Act. Gee, why would that be?

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However, we all know what the lib media reaction is going to be. 

This is going to be another one of those examples of the Democrats saying "jump" and the media asking in return "how high?"

The DNC chair put out a statement after Trump's speech. 

Right on cue, CBS News, who also had a reporter "prebunking" Trump's speech ahead of time, did a "fact check" seemingly without even looking at the declassified documents in detail and found what Trump said last night to be false. 

All we heard after 2016 was "Russia hacked our election" to give the impression Trump had it stolen for him and these media hacks did no pearl clutching over it.

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The "appeal to authority" is strong with CBS News' "fact check."

When have we heard that one before? 

CBS News, and many other outlets, probably had their stories about this written even before the documents were declassified and released. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS CHINA DONALD TRUMP VOTER ID WHITE HOUSE

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