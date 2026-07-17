CBS News Rates Election Info Trump Declassified As 'False' Without Looking at the Documents

Last night President Trump delivered a speech after declassifying documents showing election vulnerabilities and Chinese hacking attempts while also explaining the need for the SAVE America Act to be passed in the Senate.

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Here's a little bit about what the declassified documents show.

🚨 The U.S. Election System is Broken.



Here’s what the disclosures reveal:



- Hundreds of millions of American voter files in the hands of foreign govs

- Voting machines & ballot-counting systems exposed to hacking & manipulation

- China & other adversaries actively trying to… pic.twitter.com/M7rW3xF9W4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 17, 2026

Here's the rest of that post:

- Hundreds of millions of American voter files in the hands of foreign govs - Voting machines & ballot-counting systems exposed to hacking & manipulation - China & other adversaries actively trying to meddle in elections - Evidence of fraud being buried - Hundreds of thousands of non-citizens & dead people still active on voter rolls - No Voter ID, no Proof of Citizenship required - Tens of millions of mail-in ballots floating unsecured

And yet the Democrats fiercely oppose the SAVE Act. Gee, why would that be?

BIG PICTURE: China/CCP collects massive amounts of data (buying, stealing or hacking) to exploit vulnerabilities.



President Trump said tonight the CCP's operations obtained 220 million voter records.



In 2015, 22 million security clearance applications, known as the SF 86… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 17, 2026

Look at part of an email thread in which officials are debating content and phrasing of an assessment regarding China’s info operations during the 2020 election. They straight up strike a sentence about China seeking to topple Trump and write that China doesn’t have a preference pic.twitter.com/sYvnOcP1Dm — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 17, 2026

However, we all know what the lib media reaction is going to be.

The media’s hysterical predictions about President Trump’s speech didn’t hold up.



But many networks didn’t even air the President’s speech live because they don’t want people to make up their own minds.



This is exactly why Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low. pic.twitter.com/xowf5jEwvE — Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) July 17, 2026

This is going to be another one of those examples of the Democrats saying "jump" and the media asking in return "how high?"

The DNC chair put out a statement after Trump's speech.

Trump knows Republicans are going to lose the midterms. pic.twitter.com/fyU4vPkz0X — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) July 17, 2026

Right on cue, CBS News, who also had a reporter "prebunking" Trump's speech ahead of time, did a "fact check" seemingly without even looking at the declassified documents in detail and found what Trump said last night to be false.

President Trump announced that his administration is declassifying intelligence that reveals "shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure," including "hacking, exploitation and foreign interference."



FACT CHECK RATING: False.



Officials have repeatedly said election… pic.twitter.com/CVmy4wFeMA — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 17, 2026

All we heard after 2016 was "Russia hacked our election" to give the impression Trump had it stolen for him and these media hacks did no pearl clutching over it.

We can’t hate @CBSNews enough. Trump releases all the info on the Chinese hack and they’re STILL denying it. And their “fact check” is nothing more than some pink-haired, nose-ringed, Gen X editor who hates truth…and our president. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 17, 2026

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So without looking at the newly declassified documents, you just declared the whole thing false? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 17, 2026

The "appeal to authority" is strong with CBS News' "fact check."

So your fact check was another official saying “trust me, bro.” — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 17, 2026

When have we heard that one before?

This is pathetic.



CBS is “fact-checking” the President during his speech on NEWLY declassified records.



How the hell could CBS fact-check records it has never seen? https://t.co/IvJcn5mWI4 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 17, 2026

CBS News, and many other outlets, probably had their stories about this written even before the documents were declassified and released.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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