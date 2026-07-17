Mark Kelly Trips Over Fellow Democrats in Rush to Slam Trump for Election Integrity Questions

Last night, President Trump delivered a speech on the need for the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act while outlining attempts by bad actors to hack our election systems by exploiting vulnerabilities. At the same time, the White House released declassified documents to back up what Trump was saying during his address.

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Predictably, the media, including CBS News, did their "fact check" thing and found what Trump was saying to be false without even looking at the documents that were released.

Democrats are of course hoping everybody has amnesia when it comes to what's happened at times over the last decade. Senator Mark Kelly (of "Seditious Six" notoriety) put it this way.

If Trump wins, it’s a fair election. If he loses, there was fraud. Does he realize the election he’s talking about happened under his watch as President? The only reason Trump is bringing this up now is to distract from the fact he’s failed to make Americans' lives better. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 17, 2026

"If Trump wins, it's a fair election, and if he loses, there was fraud"?

Senator Kelly, meet Hillary Clinton.

If Hillary would've won, it would've been a fair election. Since she lost, Trump is an "illegitimate president" and the election "wasn't on the level."



Does she realize this election happened while Barack Obama was president? https://t.co/BDxLycLEoW pic.twitter.com/0ewMPiGrKh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2026

Also, when Clinton and the Democrats were making the "Russia hacked our election to help Trump" claims, their "proof" was completely manufactured. Hillary's campaign even paid an FEC fine because of it.

Senator Kelly, meet Nancy Pelosi.

There are even people on the Left who are now claiming that Donald Trump stole the 2024 election and Kamala Harris actually won, which is absolutely laughable.

I’m old enough to remember when the DNC said the 2016 election was rigged. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) July 17, 2026

Notice he doesn't even BOTHER to address the issues that were identified? Why is that, I wonder? https://t.co/MQYUKVCXEl — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) July 17, 2026

No Democrat (and many "journalists" for that matter) will specifically share the documents that were declassified and released because it goes against the narrative they've worked so hard to develop.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and they couldn't make that more obvious.

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