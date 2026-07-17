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Mark Kelly Trips Over Fellow Democrats in Rush to Slam Trump for Election Integrity Questions

Doug P. | 9:58 AM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Last night, President Trump delivered a speech on the need for the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act while outlining attempts by bad actors to hack our election systems by exploiting vulnerabilities. At the same time, the White House released declassified documents to back up what Trump was saying during his address. 

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Predictably, the media, including CBS News, did their "fact check" thing and found what Trump was saying to be false without even looking at the documents that were released. 

Democrats are of course hoping everybody has amnesia when it comes to what's happened at times over the last decade. Senator Mark Kelly (of "Seditious Six" notoriety) put it this way. 

"If Trump wins, it's a fair election, and if he loses, there was fraud"? 

Senator Kelly, meet Hillary Clinton. 

Also, when Clinton and the Democrats were making the "Russia hacked our election to help Trump" claims, their "proof" was completely manufactured. Hillary's campaign even paid an FEC fine because of it. 

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Senator Kelly, meet Nancy Pelosi. 

There are even people on the Left who are now claiming that Donald Trump stole the 2024 election and Kamala Harris actually won, which is absolutely laughable. 

No Democrat (and many "journalists" for that matter) will specifically share the documents that were declassified and released because it goes against the narrative they've worked so hard to develop. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and they couldn't make that more obvious. 

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CBS NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MARK KELLY

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