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For Jim Acosta, Questioning Election Results Is Only 'the Big Lie' If a Republican Does It

Doug P. | 12:45 PM on July 11, 2026
Meme

We all remember a time when CNN was trying to pass their intrepid Resistance reporter Jim Acosta off as an unbiased beacon of media objectivity. Anybody not fooling themselves at the time knew that was a total joke. Now, as we've seen other "journalists" do, Acosta left the network he was with and went on to prove that he was exactly what we thought the whole time. 

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When Acosta was still with CNN, he routinely referred to Trump or any other Republican expressing doubt about the results of the 2020 election (including skepticism about Joe Biden getting 81 million votes) as pushing "the big lie." Here are just a couple examples. 

Just for fun, here are recent clips of Acosta nodding along as his podcast guests claimed Kamala Harris actually won the 2024 election:

Where's the "big lie" lecture, Jim? We couldn't help but notice that he didn't demand O'Donnell provide some evidence for her claim. 

Kathy Griffin said something similar with no objection from Acosta. 

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It's not like we needed even more proof that Acosta was just a Democrat propagandist, but there it is. 

Trump won by such a large margin, including taking every single swing state, that only the most straitjacket-ready lefties are still struggling and failing to come to grips with it. 

The TDS therapy sessions that Acosta hosts are truly incredible. 

*****

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