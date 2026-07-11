For Jim Acosta, Questioning Election Results Is Only 'the Big Lie' If a Republican Does It

We all remember a time when CNN was trying to pass their intrepid Resistance reporter Jim Acosta off as an unbiased beacon of media objectivity. Anybody not fooling themselves at the time knew that was a total joke. Now, as we've seen other "journalists" do, Acosta left the network he was with and went on to prove that he was exactly what we thought the whole time.

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When Acosta was still with CNN, he routinely referred to Trump or any other Republican expressing doubt about the results of the 2020 election (including skepticism about Joe Biden getting 81 million votes) as pushing "the big lie." Here are just a couple examples.

The big lie is now the big cry.https://t.co/407VHXQESM — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 26, 2021

Flashback: one year ago today I asked Trump for evidence of widespread voter fraud. It was a big lie before “the big lie.” He still hasn’t provided any evidence. https://t.co/tKgjXkdO2S — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 9, 2021

Just for fun, here are recent clips of Acosta nodding along as his podcast guests claimed Kamala Harris actually won the 2024 election:

Here is Rosie O'Donnell telling Acosta:



- 2024 election was rigged

- Elon was involved

- Implies the Trump assassination attempts were staged

- Trump will cancel future elections



Jake Tapper, journalist and truth seeker, just had her on to discuss how Trump is mentally unwell. pic.twitter.com/Nh3MOpyWlE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2026

Where's the "big lie" lecture, Jim? We couldn't help but notice that he didn't demand O'Donnell provide some evidence for her claim.

Kathy Griffin said something similar with no objection from Acosta.

Kathy Griffin Still Doesn’t Believe Trump Won the 2024 Election



“You can put my tinfoil hat on … I do not think that Donald won in a free and fair election … Something about it doesn't smell right.” pic.twitter.com/0VIK6yihQZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2025

It's not like we needed even more proof that Acosta was just a Democrat propagandist, but there it is.

Election denier much? — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 20, 2025

There wasn’t even any controversy like there was in 2020.



And it really showed. Trump dominated. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) October 20, 2025

Trump won by such a large margin, including taking every single swing state, that only the most straitjacket-ready lefties are still struggling and failing to come to grips with it.

This video should be used as a teaching tool as examples of 2 mentally ill people. — Ben Adams (@BenAdam06616312) July 11, 2026

The TDS therapy sessions that Acosta hosts are truly incredible.

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