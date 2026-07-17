Jim Acosta Nods Along When Lefties Say Trump Stole an Election but Calls Last Night's Speech 'Dangerous'

As we already know, former CNN "journalist" Jim Acosta has been hard at work proving that he was the hack for the Democrats that we always knew he was . Today, Acosta took a break from obsessing over the DC Reflecting Pool maintenance in order to again claim Trump is a "threat to democracy" for declassifying documents showing that there were attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems during the 2020 election.

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Before we get to Acosta's pearl clutching, here's a reminder of the kind of claims he called "interesting" while also nodding along in agreement.

Here is Rosie O'Donnell telling Acosta:



- 2024 election was rigged

- Elon was involved

- Implies the Trump assassination attempts were staged

- Trump will cancel future elections



Jake Tapper, journalist and truth seeker, just had her on to discuss how Trump is mentally unwell. pic.twitter.com/Nh3MOpyWlE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 11, 2026

Kathy Griffin Still Doesn’t Believe Trump Won the 2024 Election



“You can put my tinfoil hat on … I do not think that Donald won in a free and fair election … Something about it doesn't smell right.” pic.twitter.com/0VIK6yihQZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2025

Now that the Trump White House has dropped some actual receipts about attempts at election interference, Acosta calls it a "dangerous" thing to do.

This was another deranged dictator speech from Trump. No evidence was presented that votes were changed in 2020. The only election fraudster is Trump. He tried to overturn a free and fair election. My reaction to this dangerous speech: pic.twitter.com/vmlrhhKplO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 17, 2026

Actual "derangement" detected:

Was it deranged in 2016 when @TheDemocrats were fixated on it? https://t.co/x9jXnJkoNh — Francis (@ManningJul45727) July 17, 2026

Imagine being a “journalist” and saying no evidence was presented… https://t.co/lRpcUbLEgJ — Cory Rove 🇺🇸 (@CoryRove) July 17, 2026

It's difficult to see something you refuse to look at.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, Jim).

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