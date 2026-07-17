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Jim Acosta Nods Along When Lefties Say Trump Stole an Election but Calls Last Night's Speech 'Dangerous'

Doug P. | 10:37 AM on July 17, 2026
Twitter

As we already know, former CNN "journalist" Jim Acosta has been hard at work proving that he was the hack for the Democrats that we always knew he was . Today, Acosta took a break from obsessing over the DC Reflecting Pool maintenance in order to again claim Trump is a "threat to democracy" for declassifying documents showing that there were attempts to exploit vulnerabilities in U.S. election systems during the 2020 election. 

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Before we get to Acosta's pearl clutching, here's a reminder of the kind of claims he called "interesting" while also nodding along in agreement. 

Now that the Trump White House has dropped some actual receipts about attempts at election interference, Acosta calls it a "dangerous" thing to do. 

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Actual "derangement" detected:

It's difficult to see something you refuse to look at.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, Jim). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA

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It Gets REAL: Post Details What Can Happen Now That Trump Has Declassified Election Interference Docs Sam J.
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