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YIKES! It Sure Looks Like the DNC's Doing Their Part to 'Get the Money Out of Politics'

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on July 27, 2026
Meme

Earlier this month we mentioned reports that DNC chair Ken Martin had party leaders sign non-disclosure agreements before a meeting on financials. It's been reported that the DNC has $15 million in cash on hand and $18 million in debt while the RNC is sitting on $125 million in cash on hand and zero debt.

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Throw the DNC's issues with the DSA into the mix with the general insanity that's taken over the Democratic Party and it's a recipe for financial disaster. This couldn't happen to a crazier bunch of people. 

Hey, Democrats can often be heard saying the money needs to be taken out of politics, so the DNC's leading the way

The frustration seems to be boiling over. 

From the New York Post:

The Democratic National Committee chairman furiously threw his phone at the desk of an aide in a fit of rage earlier this month as he deals with mounting pressure over the DNC’s financial woes, the New York Times reported. 

Martin’s angry outburst prompted a complaint from the junior staffer to human resources, which met with the DNC boss to discuss his conduct. 

The unsettling outburst came ahead of the high-stakes midterm elections as the remarkably cash-strapped DNC is relying on a $15 million loan, its largest-ever off-year borrowing that saw the committee put up its DC headquarters and other assets as collateral.

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Coincidental timing detected: 

There are likely millions and millions of reasons the Democrats fiercely opposed DOGE. 

*****

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