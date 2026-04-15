'Janky America': Michelle Obama Unhappy Again Now That a Non-Obama Is President

Michelle Obama, woman who has rarely been proud of America, now believes the nation is in a 'janky' era. Apparently, any time her husband isn't President, America is unacceptable to Michelle.

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🇺🇸 Michelle Obama says the U.S. is a “janky version” right now under Trump.



Guess that’s one way to sum it up.pic.twitter.com/X2wIlCAdrZ https://t.co/gRkIFliCqy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 10, 2026

The amount of times America disappoints the Obama family is infinite.

If it wasn't for her married Obama she would have been a low level lawyer and some law firm downtown Chicago She's so unimpressive and she thinks everything she says should be etched into marble. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) April 9, 2026

The panel on CNN decided to discuss Michelle's comments and immediately it turned into a racial issue and an opportunity to bash Melania. Of course.

BAKARI : “The trouble that you have Emily, is when you have a black woman who is speaking her truth…”



EMILY: “This is not about skin color, Bakari.”



BAKARI: “When you have a black woman that's speaking her truth the way that she is with the power that she is with the education… pic.twitter.com/QQ9a6Wg0Ko — Emily Austin News (@emilyaustinfox) April 15, 2026

I don’t discriminate based on skin color.

An idiot is an idiot. https://t.co/YSwzZSPSLR — Emily Austin (@Emilyaustin) April 15, 2026

That about sums it up.

Democrats like @Bakari_Sellers routinely demonstrate a lack of substantive reasoning in their positions.



Instead of engaging with facts or logic, Sellers defaults to injecting race into the discussion as his primary tool for trying to ‘win’ arguments. https://t.co/203zu93vT1 — Matt Juliano (@MattJuliano) April 15, 2026

Bakari knows normal people don't want to be identified as a racist. They are horrified at that accusation. He uses that as a cudgel. He can just shout 'racist' and immediately believes he wins the discussion.

Michelle Obama isn't dumb because of the amount of melanin in her skin. She's dumb because she embraces Leftist nonsense.

The guy is a race baiting divisive fool. https://t.co/troVnitlqv — Middle ground (@DamienM56555599) April 15, 2026

That's being kind.

"It's the same reverbiation"



Can anyone tell me what that means? https://t.co/xXNHmqizGh — Thatherton (@Thatherton2) April 15, 2026

Michelle Obama is nobody special and I won't be gaslit into thinking otherwise. https://t.co/KF883tuUh9 — Michael Algarin🇺🇸 (@michaelralgarin) April 15, 2026

Well done, @Emilyaustin



Don’t get sucked into the exhausting, pathetic race baiting. https://t.co/uz4g2WcDR7 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 15, 2026

It really is exhausting.

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