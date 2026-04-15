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'Janky America': Michelle Obama Unhappy Again Now That a Non-Obama Is President

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Michelle Obama, woman who has rarely been proud of America, now believes the nation is in a 'janky' era. Apparently, any time her husband isn't President, America is unacceptable to Michelle.

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The amount of times America disappoints the Obama family is infinite.

The panel on CNN decided to discuss Michelle's comments and immediately it turned into a racial issue and an opportunity to bash Melania. Of course.

That about sums it up.

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Bakari knows normal people don't want to be identified as a racist. They are horrified at that accusation. He uses that as a cudgel. He can just shout 'racist' and immediately believes he wins the discussion. 

Michelle Obama isn't dumb because of the amount of melanin in her skin. She's dumb because she embraces Leftist nonsense. 

That's being kind.

It really is exhausting.

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CNN DONALD TRUMP MICHELLE OBAMA BAKARI SELLERS

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