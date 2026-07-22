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Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 22, 2026
Ramsey Co. Sheriff's Office

A migrant from Ethiopia shot and killed, execution-style, three staffers at the apartment complex where he lived in Minnesota over a dispute over canceling his parking pass. The New York Post reports that Tsegaab Binessu, 30, told interrogators that he "hated the American system," and court documents stated that he believed "he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant."

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The New York Post reports:

A disgruntled migrant allegedly gunned down three staffers at his Minnesota apartment block in a crazed rampage after he couldn’t cancel his parking garage contract. Tsegaab Binessu, 30, allegedly shot dead Nansi Fuentes Zambrano, 25, Dena Silcox, 56, and Adam Wilwerding, 43, at the complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, Monday, KSTP reported.

Investigators found 21 spent shell casings in the office, according to the documents.

Binessu was arrested in Virginia, Minn. – around 200 miles from the crime scene – and reportedly confessed to the killings in a call with his roommate, who later called the cops. 

Binessu was arrested driving Fuentes Zambrano’s car and he moaned that he “hated the American system” during his interrogation.

He claimed he had been trying for seven years to bring his wife and kids from Ethiopia – but he had been stymied due to the immigration process.

Binessu said the ordeal had contributed to his divorce from his spouse.

“Binessu believes he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant,” the court documents stated.

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The post continues:

… the executions

0 CNN stories about the executions

0 WaPo stories about the executions 

0 Reuters stories about the executions

0 MSNBC stories about the executions

Well, The New York Post did pick it up from the local ABC affiliate in Minneapolis and the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

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Gun violence like this is usually a high priority for the mainstream news outlets.

The story doesn't say, but that's a good question. 

He hated the American system and yet allegedly spent seven years trying to import his wife and children. He blames the immigration system for his divorce from his wife. The Post reports that he also quit his truck driver job because of stress.

How soon until Gov. Tim Walz issues a pardon?

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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