Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black

A migrant from Ethiopia shot and killed, execution-style, three staffers at the apartment complex where he lived in Minnesota over a dispute over canceling his parking pass. The New York Post reports that Tsegaab Binessu, 30, told interrogators that he "hated the American system," and court documents stated that he believed "he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant."
Crazed migrant allegedly executes 3 Minnesota apartment complex staffers over parking contract dispute https://t.co/Um20Tb8w4o pic.twitter.com/zKajk11Ppg— New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2026
The New York Post reports:
A disgruntled migrant allegedly gunned down three staffers at his Minnesota apartment block in a crazed rampage after he couldn’t cancel his parking garage contract. Tsegaab Binessu, 30, allegedly shot dead Nansi Fuentes Zambrano, 25, Dena Silcox, 56, and Adam Wilwerding, 43, at the complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, Monday, KSTP reported.
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Investigators found 21 spent shell casings in the office, according to the documents.
Binessu was arrested in Virginia, Minn. – around 200 miles from the crime scene – and reportedly confessed to the killings in a call with his roommate, who later called the cops.
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Binessu was arrested driving Fuentes Zambrano’s car and he moaned that he “hated the American system” during his interrogation.
He claimed he had been trying for seven years to bring his wife and kids from Ethiopia – but he had been stymied due to the immigration process.
Binessu said the ordeal had contributed to his divorce from his spouse.
“Binessu believes he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant,” the court documents stated.
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3 people were just executed in St. Paul, MN by Tsegaab Binessu. Race WAS a motive.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2026
0 AP stories about the executions
0 PBS stories about the executions
0 NYT stories about the executions
0 NPR stories about the executions
0 WSJ stories about the executions
0 BBC stories about… pic.twitter.com/IKeGOLiS5c
The post continues:
… the executions
0 CNN stories about the executions
0 WaPo stories about the executions
0 Reuters stories about the executions
0 MSNBC stories about the executions
Zero stories is a low number … https://t.co/kkAzUiBHB5— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026
Well, The New York Post did pick it up from the local ABC affiliate in Minneapolis and the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Somehow, I don't see Minnesota residents racing out to protest these deaths like they did with Renee Good. Selective outrage.— Jeff Schmitt (@jefflschmitt) July 22, 2026
He did it knowing he would get pardoned by that perverted animal @GovTimWalz— X (@texasforever612) July 22, 2026
Well we can't just go judging someone based on their worst day— alberach (@alberach134700) July 22, 2026
Good thing he's in a sanctuary city so they can ignore his ICE detainer— DOGENYNOW (@HFSP513) July 22, 2026
Now, now, Tim Walz says we shouldn't judge a man by his worst day.— Justin (@jheiser41261) July 22, 2026
I’m shocked this even made the news.— Garrett (@ggentry1978) July 22, 2026
Will this make NBC Nightly News?— TuckerThinker (@tuckerthinker) July 22, 2026
Gun violence like this is usually a high priority for the mainstream news outlets.
Where he'd get a gun from?— Heidi (@SpeakUpOrBust) July 22, 2026
The story doesn't say, but that's a good question.
He hated the American system and yet allegedly spent seven years trying to import his wife and children. He blames the immigration system for his divorce from his wife. The Post reports that he also quit his truck driver job because of stress.
How soon until Gov. Tim Walz issues a pardon?
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