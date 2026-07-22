Ethiopian Migrant Executes Three, Tells Court He Was Treated Unfairly Because He’s Black

A migrant from Ethiopia shot and killed, execution-style, three staffers at the apartment complex where he lived in Minnesota over a dispute over canceling his parking pass. The New York Post reports that Tsegaab Binessu, 30, told interrogators that he "hated the American system," and court documents stated that he believed "he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant."

The New York Post reports:

A disgruntled migrant allegedly gunned down three staffers at his Minnesota apartment block in a crazed rampage after he couldn’t cancel his parking garage contract. Tsegaab Binessu, 30, allegedly shot dead Nansi Fuentes Zambrano, 25, Dena Silcox, 56, and Adam Wilwerding, 43, at the complex in St. Paul, Minnesota, Monday, KSTP reported.

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Investigators found 21 spent shell casings in the office, according to the documents.

Binessu was arrested in Virginia, Minn. – around 200 miles from the crime scene – and reportedly confessed to the killings in a call with his roommate, who later called the cops.

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Binessu was arrested driving Fuentes Zambrano’s car and he moaned that he “hated the American system” during his interrogation.

He claimed he had been trying for seven years to bring his wife and kids from Ethiopia – but he had been stymied due to the immigration process.

Binessu said the ordeal had contributed to his divorce from his spouse.

“Binessu believes he was treated unfairly because he is black and an immigrant,” the court documents stated.