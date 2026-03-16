Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday … the wobbly wheel on the shopping cart of the weekdays. We meet again.

We're not gonna like it, but we're going to forge ahead anyway because that's the only way we can get to Tuesday. Let's get through it by starting the day with the beverage of your choice and some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

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Let's do this!

Well, that's one way to deal with Monday. 😂

Kids figure this out real fast.

Cat vending machines would unironically make millions. pic.twitter.com/mu8ruFS72Q — Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) March 10, 2026

Claw machines already produce enough childhood trauma. Imagine if every attempt failed to get a kitten. 😂

This is the proper way to present history.

Comedian John Crist – clean, good jokes that will leave you laughing 🤣



Happy Monday – hope you're laughing too 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ejMIOu957b — 🌟🇺🇸Nancy Hamm🇺🇸🌟 (@nancy_hamm1) March 9, 2026

This guy showed up in our feed last week, too. The family group chat had us rolling! 😂

Marco Rubio sits down with the new supreme leader of Iran 😭 pic.twitter.com/mbNG6zC1in — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 10, 2026

Rubio memes are becoming a regular feature. Maybe we should set aside a day just for Rubio memes. We could call it 'Rubio Tuesday'. (Sorry, had to be done.)

Well played, sir. Well played.

Exactly! 😂

He’s going to be doing this every night for a year. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cF8TuFkbsn — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) March 14, 2026

Can confirm, except it was Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Kermit for this author.

pic.twitter.com/scJD60GZwR — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) March 14, 2026

The bottom cat is the guy who gets tasked with everything on Monday.

LOL! Now we want to know the whole story.

HAHA! This should be mandatory for all backhoes.

That's how you know you're raising him well. 😂

LOL!

He was a good toy… for 26 minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/IqEikmiGmu — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) March 14, 2026

The dog tux. 😂

Keith Richards holding Jacob and Esau (circa 1900–1850 BC). pic.twitter.com/VU95x9CYZR — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 13, 2026

The math checks out.

Peter Dinklage welcoming Kyler Murray to the Vikings #skol pic.twitter.com/uNmbW6Rpck — Coach Fuller (@CoachJimFuller) March 14, 2026

LOLOLOL! That ain't right. 😂

When an Audition GOES WRONG BGT😳😍😂 pic.twitter.com/OP1rgVCVhs — 🌷🦋 Love Music 🎶 & Dance 💃🏻🕺🏻 (@Tiana_Celine_23) March 14, 2026

We may have shared this one in the past, but these ladies are excellent!

Yep, they got us, too. 😂

'9. You just checked to see if there is a number 5.'

'10. Share this with your friends so they can breathe like a dog too.'

Got us again. 😂

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Run, Ricky! LOL.

Sure, calling it chicken gravy is fine, but I just feel that ‘roostershire sauce’ would’ve been so much better. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) March 14, 2026

HAHA!

Stop it! 😂

They're the best aren't they? 😋 pic.twitter.com/A672EBZ2DX — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 15, 2026

We have no regrets.

We're never going to look at a kid's car seat the same ever again … or a gaming chair for that matter.

Bwhaha!

This is when Mom calls to tell you people keep calling her about energy drinks. 💀💀💀

A very happy 15th of March to one and all. pic.twitter.com/MKHNDNneu8 — WulfHelm 💙🖤 (@Wulf_Helm) March 15, 2026

Y'all ain't right. 😂

Yep, this kind of thing actually happened. It was glorious! 😂

No lies detected.

Little sister used 110% effort and faces to win pic.twitter.com/XtUhpmqkK7 — Wise (@Wise173468) March 14, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Bugs Bunny won't accept files through Google apps...



Only through WhatsApp Doc. — mariana Z (@mariana057) March 14, 2026

They had to work for that one. 😂

Life goals pic.twitter.com/mzbJxTOfX1 — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 14, 2026

Bwahaha!

Ok, that just hurts!

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HA!

Bro was done for 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nnYxXsN18q — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 14, 2026

They don't say, but we're pretty sure this happened on a Monday.

Yep, you terrorized your family with a fundraiser for an entire month for this. 😂

The only place you'll find more fake doctors is on social media.

LOLOLOL!

Our classic comedy bit this week comes from two comedy greats: Lucy and Harpo.

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The timing was perfect!

We really hate Monday meetings.

On the bright side, Monday will be over before you know it, and we'll meet you right back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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