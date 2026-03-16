Monday Morning Meme Madness

Ah, Monday … the wobbly wheel on the shopping cart of the weekdays. We meet again.
We're not gonna like it, but we're going to forge ahead anyway because that's the only way we can get to Tuesday. Let's get through it by starting the day with the beverage of your choice and some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.
Let's do this!
March 10, 2026
Well, that's one way to deal with Monday. 😂
March 10, 2026
Kids figure this out real fast.
Cat vending machines would unironically make millions. pic.twitter.com/mu8ruFS72Q— Mark Gadala-Maria (@markgadala) March 10, 2026
Claw machines already produce enough childhood trauma. Imagine if every attempt failed to get a kitten. 😂
March 15, 2026
This is the proper way to present history.
Comedian John Crist – clean, good jokes that will leave you laughing 🤣— 🌟🇺🇸Nancy Hamm🇺🇸🌟 (@nancy_hamm1) March 9, 2026
Happy Monday – hope you're laughing too 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ejMIOu957b
This guy showed up in our feed last week, too. The family group chat had us rolling! 😂
Marco Rubio sits down with the new supreme leader of Iran 😭 pic.twitter.com/mbNG6zC1in— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 10, 2026
Rubio memes are becoming a regular feature. Maybe we should set aside a day just for Rubio memes. We could call it 'Rubio Tuesday'. (Sorry, had to be done.)
March 14, 2026
Well played, sir. Well played.
It's true pic.twitter.com/T2NwOLwFrS— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) March 13, 2026
Exactly! 😂
He’s going to be doing this every night for a year. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cF8TuFkbsn— Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) March 14, 2026
Can confirm, except it was Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Kermit for this author.
Recommended
March 14, 2026
The bottom cat is the guy who gets tasked with everything on Monday.
March 13, 2026
LOL! Now we want to know the whole story.
March 14, 2026
HAHA! This should be mandatory for all backhoes.
March 13, 2026
That's how you know you're raising him well. 😂
March 14, 2026
LOL!
He was a good toy… for 26 minutes 😂 pic.twitter.com/IqEikmiGmu— Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) March 14, 2026
The dog tux. 😂
Keith Richards holding Jacob and Esau (circa 1900–1850 BC). pic.twitter.com/VU95x9CYZR— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 13, 2026
The math checks out.
Peter Dinklage welcoming Kyler Murray to the Vikings #skol pic.twitter.com/uNmbW6Rpck— Coach Fuller (@CoachJimFuller) March 14, 2026
LOLOLOL! That ain't right. 😂
When an Audition GOES WRONG BGT😳😍😂 pic.twitter.com/OP1rgVCVhs— 🌷🦋 Love Music 🎶 & Dance 💃🏻🕺🏻 (@Tiana_Celine_23) March 14, 2026
We may have shared this one in the past, but these ladies are excellent!
March 14, 2026
Yep, they got us, too. 😂
March 14, 2026
'9. You just checked to see if there is a number 5.'
'10. Share this with your friends so they can breathe like a dog too.'
Got us again. 😂
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kkYQDp58jY— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 14, 2026
Run, Ricky! LOL.
Sure, calling it chicken gravy is fine, but I just feel that ‘roostershire sauce’ would’ve been so much better.— FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) March 14, 2026
HAHA!
March 14, 2026
Stop it! 😂
They're the best aren't they? 😋 pic.twitter.com/A672EBZ2DX— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 15, 2026
We have no regrets.
March 14, 2026
We're never going to look at a kid's car seat the same ever again … or a gaming chair for that matter.
March 14, 2026
Bwhaha!
This is when Mom calls to tell you people keep calling her about energy drinks. 💀💀💀
A very happy 15th of March to one and all. pic.twitter.com/MKHNDNneu8— WulfHelm 💙🖤 (@Wulf_Helm) March 15, 2026
Y'all ain't right. 😂
March 14, 2026
Yep, this kind of thing actually happened. It was glorious! 😂
March 14, 2026
No lies detected.
Little sister used 110% effort and faces to win pic.twitter.com/XtUhpmqkK7— Wise (@Wise173468) March 14, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Bugs Bunny won't accept files through Google apps...— mariana Z (@mariana057) March 14, 2026
Only through WhatsApp Doc.
They had to work for that one. 😂
Life goals pic.twitter.com/mzbJxTOfX1— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) March 14, 2026
Bwahaha!
March 15, 2026
Ok, that just hurts!
March 14, 2026
HA!
Bro was done for 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nnYxXsN18q— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 14, 2026
They don't say, but we're pretty sure this happened on a Monday.
March 14, 2026
Yep, you terrorized your family with a fundraiser for an entire month for this. 😂
March 14, 2026
The only place you'll find more fake doctors is on social media.
March 13, 2026
LOLOLOL!
Our classic comedy bit this week comes from two comedy greats: Lucy and Harpo.
The timing was perfect!
March 14, 2026
We really hate Monday meetings.
On the bright side, Monday will be over before you know it, and we'll meet you right back here next week for some more laughs.
Until we meme again …
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