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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 16, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Ah, Monday … the wobbly wheel on the shopping cart of the weekdays. We meet again.

We're not gonna like it, but we're going to forge ahead anyway because that's the only way we can get to Tuesday. Let's get through it by starting the day with the beverage of your choice and some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

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Let's do this!

Well, that's one way to deal with Monday. 😂

Kids figure this out real fast.

Claw machines already produce enough childhood trauma. Imagine if every attempt failed to get a kitten. 😂

This is the proper way to present history.

This guy showed up in our feed last week, too. The family group chat had us rolling! 😂

Rubio memes are becoming a regular feature. Maybe we should set aside a day just for Rubio memes. We could call it 'Rubio Tuesday'. (Sorry, had to be done.)

Well played, sir. Well played.

Exactly! 😂

Can confirm, except it was Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Kermit for this author.

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The bottom cat is the guy who gets tasked with everything on Monday.

LOL! Now we want to know the whole story.

HAHA! This should be mandatory for all backhoes.

That's how you know you're raising him well. 😂

LOL!

The dog tux. 😂

The math checks out.

LOLOLOL! That ain't right. 😂

We may have shared this one in the past, but these ladies are excellent!

Yep, they got us, too. 😂

'9. You just checked to see if there is a number 5.'

'10. Share this with your friends so they can breathe like a dog too.'

Got us again. 😂

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Run, Ricky! LOL.

HAHA!

Stop it! 😂

We have no regrets.

We're never going to look at a kid's car seat the same ever again … or a gaming chair for that matter.

Bwhaha!

This is when Mom calls to tell you people keep calling her about energy drinks. 💀💀💀

Y'all ain't right. 😂

Yep, this kind of thing actually happened. It was glorious! 😂

No lies detected.

LOLOLOL!

They had to work for that one. 😂

Bwahaha!

Ok, that just hurts!

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HA!

They don't say, but we're pretty sure this happened on a Monday.

Yep, you terrorized your family with a fundraiser for an entire month for this. 😂

The only place you'll find more fake doctors is on social media.

LOLOLOL!

Our classic comedy bit this week comes from two comedy greats: Lucy and Harpo.

The timing was perfect!

We really hate Monday meetings.

On the bright side, Monday will be over before you know it, and we'll meet you right back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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