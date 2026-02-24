OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was

As Twitchy readers know (we know you know because holy cow it's everywhere, right?), Gavin Newsom reminded the world how Democrats really feel and think about black people when he said he was a big dummy just like them. Oh yeah, we're paraphrasing, but ultimately this has been a real mess for ol' Hair Gel.

And the whole dyslexia thing? Anyone else getting Biden stutter vibes?

Now, we might buy that this wasn't a huge deal because politicians make mistakes every day, BUT the way he and his team are behaving? Yeah, this tells us they know it could be campaign-ending for the skinny, privileged white boy.

Check this out:

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: What about that @GavinNewsom dyslexia disgnosis - can the gov. provide any paperwork related to his dyslexia diagnosis at any time of his life?



Newsom’s comms team just now tells me to “f**k off.”



Think @GavinNewsom’s comms team is losing it today? pic.twitter.com/oT3GoK5Cxi — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 23, 2026

Wow.

So Susan Crabtree (who, incidentally, is a pretty amazing investigative reporter) asked for proof of the dyslexia claim, and his communications twink:

Here’s the exact questions I asked his taxpayer-funded comms team to elicit the “f**k you” response — I live in California, BTW. pic.twitter.com/tqTv8FKwRK — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 23, 2026

Guess Gardon isn't worried about his boss's constituents.

Wow.

Luckily, Gardon apologized right away ... KIDDING.

He (and we hope he is appropriate ... ahem) doubled down:

A MAGA blogger taking a break from Bigfoot and UFO conspiracies wants to audit the Governor’s childhood medical records. Now she’s upset we told her to f**k off 😂 https://t.co/6cBPz8ltG3 — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) February 23, 2026

Then tripled down:

I’ve asked the NY Post for a correction.



I was very generous to the MAGA blogger and told her to “respectfully f**k off” in her request to inspect the Governor’s childhood medical records.



That’s not a meltdown. That’s good customer service!#FactsMatter 😂 https://t.co/1v6M5yXlIz — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) February 24, 2026

So, either Gardon is trying to distract from Newsom's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad racist comments (he also made a dig at Kamal Harris), OR he really is just a miserable little troll who for whatever reason, the president-wannabe thinks is good for his campaign.

Here's a state employee, spokesperson for the governor, saying THEY decide who is a reporter and who isn't.



Do you know how dangerous this is? pic.twitter.com/FCTQW1ekZt — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 24, 2026

Hint, he (she, whatever) is not good for your campaign, Gav.

Especially if he (she, whatever) insists on treating Californians this way.

